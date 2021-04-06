 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One dead in crash, fire near Sumner
0 comments
top story

One dead in crash, fire near Sumner

{{featured_button_text}}
clip art ambulance

SUMNER – A Hawkeye man has died following a Saturday crash near Sumner.

According to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Carter Cannon was traveling north in the 1600 block of Y Avenue when his Pontiac Grand Prix entered a ditch around 5:33 a.m.

Courier launches April digital subscription special

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The car hit a culvert, landed on its roof on nearby 160th Street and caught fire, deputies said. Cannon died at the scene.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sumner Fire Department, Sumner Ambulance, Bremer County Medical Examiner, Bremer County Emergency Management, Bremer County Highway Department and Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.

Covid-19 vaccination info
0 comments
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News