One dead in crash, fire near Sumner

SUMNER – A Hawkeye man has died following a Saturday crash near Sumner.
According to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Carter Cannon was traveling north in the 1600 block of Y Avenue when his Pontiac Grand Prix entered a ditch around 5:33 a.m.
The car hit a culvert, landed on its roof on nearby 160th Street and caught fire, deputies said. Cannon died at the scene.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sumner Fire Department, Sumner Ambulance, Bremer County Medical Examiner, Bremer County Emergency Management, Bremer County Highway Department and Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
