One dead in Clayton County motorcycle crash
OELWEIN – An Oelwein motorcyclist has died in a Saturday crash with a tractor in Clayton County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 50-year-old David Bushaw was riding a Harley Davidson west on Clayton Road around 6:22 p.m. Saturday. As he tried to negotiate a curve around 323rd Street, his motorcycle crossed the center line and collided head-on with the eastbound tractor, driven by 18-year-old Joshua Herzog of Garnavillo.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Guttenberg Police and EMS and Garnavillo Fire and First Responders assisted at the scene.

