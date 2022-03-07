One dead in carbon monoxide incident in Waucoma

WAUCOMA --- Authorities said a generator running inside a home was behind a carbon monoxide incident last week that left one dead and hospitalized others.

Waucoma fire and first responders were sent to 205 First Ave. N.E. around 7:05 p.m. March 3 for a medical emergency. Officials determined four people had been staying at the home, and they were running a generator in the basement without proper ventilation.

One resident was pronounced dead at the scene and two others received medical treatment, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

While on the scene, firefighters, medics and deputies began feeling light-headed and were taken to nearby hospitals for apparent carbon monoxide exposure.

The incident remains under investigation, and Fayette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Waucoma fire and first responders, Gunderson Air, Gunderson Ambulance Service, SEMS Ambulance Service, Ossian Ambulance Service, Winneshiek Ambulance, Chickasaw County Ambulance and Hawkeye first responders.

Authorities said it is never safe to run a gasoline-powered generator inside an enclosed structure. The Centers for Disease Control recommends they only be used outdoor, far from open windows, door and vents. Residents are also cautioned against using gas ovens to heat homes.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can be lethal in minutes. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are described as “flu-like” and include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

