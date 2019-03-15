Cedar Falls — One person is dead following an accident in a truck yard at a Cedar Fall business this morning.
An out-of-state trucker was hit in the back lot of Martin Bros. Distributing on Viking Road, according to police.
The victim was on foot in the lot when he was run over by a trailer driven by another trucker, according to Police Chief Jeff Olson. He said the victim was trapped under the trailer’s wheels.
Cedar Falls police are investigating the accident.
The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.
