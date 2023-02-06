SUMNER — One person is dead and another injured in a collision near Sumner over the weekend.

The deceased was identified as Derrius Grey Taylor-Ly, 22, of Altoona, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Injured was John Harris Carter, 22, of St. Cloud, Florida.

According to the State Patrol, Carter was driving a Lexus ES350 east on Highway C33 around 3:05 p.m. when he failed to yield at a stop sign at Highway V56 and collided with the driver’s side of Taylor-Ly’s northbound Hyundai Elantra.

Carter was taken to County Memorial Hospital in Sumner with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

