One dead after car hits tree in Waterloo

WATERLOO — One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident Saturday in Waterloo.

Police said around 12:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after a car ran into a tree.

No details on the victim have been released.

