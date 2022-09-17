One dead after car hits tree in Waterloo

WATERLOO — One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident Saturday in Waterloo.
Police said around 12:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after a car ran into a tree.
No details on the victim have been released.
Photos: Tripoli at Gladbrook-Reinbeck football
091722-spt-trip-gr-fb-3
091722-spt-trip-gr-fb-4
091722-spt-trip-gr-fb-1
091722-spt-trip-gr-fb-2
091722-spt-trip-gr-fb-7
091722-spt-trip-gr-fb-5
091722-spt-trip-gr-fb-6
091722-spt-trip-gr-fb-8
091722-spt-trip-gr-fb-9
091722-spt-trip-gr-fb-10
091722-spt-trip-gr-fb-11
091722-spt-trip-gr-fb-12
091722-spt-trip-gr-fb-13
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.