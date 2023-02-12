CEDAR FALLS – Two people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Cedar Falls early Sunday.

Details and names weren’t immediately available, but Cedar Falls police said the driver received minor injuries and a passenger was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The accident happened at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue. Police said it appeared the vehicle was crossing the intersection when it lost control, entered a ditch and rolled.

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue and MercyOne Ambulance also responded to the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.