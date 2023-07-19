WATERLOO — One City United recently received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation as part of their second-annual Believe in Local grant campaign. These funds will be deployed to equip people in Cedar Valley with resources and services to help end crisis, addiction and poverty.

“We are incredibly appreciative of First Interstate’s generosity and support,” said Dean Feltes, executive director of One City United. “This donation helps us connect more individuals to resources and organizations that provide services to help end crisis, poverty and addiction and equip those individuals to transform their lives. We’re thankful to have dedicated partners like First Interstate working with us to strengthen our community.”

First Interstate Bank launched its Believe in Local campaign in 2022 to celebrate the bank’s longstanding commitment to the communities it serves. Each year, 40 nonprofit organizations across the bank’s 14-state footprint receive a $25,000 gift in support of their mission. One City United was nominated by local First Interstate employees and selected from a pool of over 500 submissions thanks to its alignment with the bank’s philanthropic goals.

“Giving back to the places we call home is central to who we are as a community bank,” said Holly Fangman, First Interstate financial services representative in Waterloo. “Our Believe in Local grant campaign captures our core values in action and is the ideal way to celebrate the nonprofit organizations that deliver the greatest positive impact. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to further support One City United in its work to make our community a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

In addition to campaigns like Believe in Local, First Interstate makes annual donations and grants totaling at least 2% of its pre-tax earnings to local communities. These funds aid in the improvement of workforce development, boost early childhood education, mitigate poverty and support nonprofit organizations.

For more information on First Interstate Bank’s philanthropic efforts, please visit firstinterstatebank.com.