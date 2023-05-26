Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR FALLS — One Cedar Valley introduced a new digital tool on Thursday to better help service providers remove barriers and assist people to a point where they can take on employment.

The nonprofit worked with Hawkeye Community College to create the new resource, “The Hub,” after feeling like its community could find a better, more efficient way to help people in crisis.

The database launches July 1 and will help service providers, nonprofits and other partners get more easily connected in a digital space.

The “one stop shop,” developed through the SalesForce application, aims to reduce the number of steps these people have to take to get assistance as well as help the service providers better collaborate and meet the needs of each individual’s situation.

“You might be experiencing food insecurity, need utilities assistance and need to find out how to get your high school diploma,” said Joy Briscoe, executive director of One Cedar Valley. “Currently, in our community, you probably have to walk through three to four different doors to actually get service for that.

“Think about that. I’m already in crisis and experiencing trauma and yet to actually get service. What we are doing with The Hub is we are looking at serving our community in a very different way.”

Each individual’s situation will be detailed in the databases. A provider will input that information – whether it’s a need for housing, food, health care, or other something else. Other barriers might be the lack of a driver’s license or vehicle or another complication having to do with income, a felony conviction, or a disability, for example.

“We want to have a work-ready community,” said Briscoe. “We want people to not have to worry about and focus on trauma because we are giving them the best possible service out there. They can then think about a career and can move from a place in our community of existing to thriving.”

A network, in essence, will be formulated through the online portal for each client, or what Briscoe likes to call an “opportunity” or “asset.”

“I think it connects us all and brings us closer so that we can all serve in our own way and better together,” said Karin Rowe, executive director of House of Hope.

Some organizations will be immediately notified upon the input of certain pieces of background. Then individual tasks can be created and progress can be tracked as people move toward a place where they can sustain themselves, ready to take on the next career opportunity.

Another hope is these organizations will not have to rely on spreadsheets as much and will have more streamline communication.

“Most of the agencies already collaborate a great deal and I think this will enhance that collaboration,” said Barb Grant, executive director of Operation Threshold.