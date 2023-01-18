One Cedar Valley names executive director as it prepares for 'next phase'

WATERLOO — An organization created to address career development challenges faced by Cedar Valley residents has hired an executive director.

Joy Briscoe has been named to lead One Cedar Valley as it unveils a new website, onecedarvalley.com. A community-wide meet and greet is planned at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Singlespeed Brewing Co. in Waterloo to share more about its mission and goals.

“Joy brings the expertise, skills, community resources, and connections needed to launch us into the next phase by helping those with barriers find meaningful employment,” the organization’s board said in news release. “All of the work the past four years by the board and others who have made great contributions is now coming to fruition.”

The 12-member board includes officials from community agencies and Cedar Valley businesses as well as the president of Hawkeye Community College and the mayors of Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

One Cedar Valley’s mission is to assist individuals and employers in eliminating barriers that keep people from achieving meaningful employment. The organization works with employers while focusing on removing systemic inequities with comprehensive approaches and partnerships. During the past three years, the organization hosted multiple clinics and workforce development fireside chats along with creating a one-of-a-kind digital resource. In addition, it secured a diversity, equity and inclusion consulting contract with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department and Cedar Falls Utilities.

“I consider it an honor to be working with individuals who are passionate about expanding equity in the career development ecosystem by creating a more economically vibrant community,” Briscoe said in the release. “Having a board who is willing to do the work, commit the resources, and address systemic barriers, is all an Executive Director can desire. I’m excited to work with our partners, stakeholders, and community members, while continuing to make a strong impact with programming that leads to true transformation.”

The 2017 Courier 20 Under 40 Award recipient was pivotal on the leadership team of Nikole Hannah Jones’ 1619 Freedom School Literacy Center. Briscoe assisted with the founding of a customized reading program to reduce the achievement gap in the Waterloo Community Schools. Previously, she worked as the executive director of 24/7 BLAC and at the Waterloo Career Center.

She assisted in launching the employer apprenticeship and internship program at the career center and secured funding for the next phase of Teach Waterloo, a grow-your-own educators program. Briscoe founded Shipht Youth, working with Life Labs to bring more than 500 students to the University of Northern Iowa to meet national and local industry leaders, according to the release. She also played a key role in launching the Ignite pre-apprenticeship manufacturing program in collaboration with Hawkeye Community College, the career center, John Deere, and other industry stakeholders.

Briscoe was also Iowa’s first diversity recruiter in K-12 education, working for the Cedar Rapids School District. Prior to that, she worked as the marketing and development director for the YWCA of Black Hawk County.Learn more about One Cedar Valley online at www.onecedarvalley.com.

