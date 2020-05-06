UPDATE: One additional COVID death in Black Hawk County, 33 new cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – One more person in Black Hawk County has died of the coronavirus, one of 11 other deaths disclosed by state officials on Wednesday.

The new additions bring to 219 the number of people in Iowa who have died of COVID-19.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the 12 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black Hawk County, one adult over age 81

Clayton County, one adult over age 81

Jasper County, two adults over age 81

Linn County, one adult age 61-80 and one adult over 81

Marshall County, one adult age 61-80

Muscatine County, one adult age 61-80

Polk County, three adults ages 81

Woodbury County, one adult age 61-80

There were also 293 new confirmed cases across the state, bringing the total to 10,404.

Black Hawk County added 33 new positive cases on Wednesday, fr a total of 1,603 cases. The county has a total of 20 deaths.

There have been an additional 2,309 negative tests statewide for a total of 52,767 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. At this time, 1 in 50 Iowans have already been tested, state officials said.