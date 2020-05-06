You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: One additional COVID death in Black Hawk County, 33 new cases
breaking top story

UPDATE: One additional COVID death in Black Hawk County, 33 new cases

Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

 CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

WATERLOO – One more person in Black Hawk County has died of the coronavirus, one of 11 other deaths disclosed by state officials on Wednesday.

The new additions bring to 219 the number of people in Iowa who have died of COVID-19.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the 12 deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Black Hawk County, one adult over age 81
  • Clayton County, one adult over age 81
  • Jasper County, two adults over age 81
  • Linn County, one adult age 61-80 and one adult over 81
  • Marshall County, one adult age 61-80
  • Muscatine County, one adult age 61-80
  • Polk County, three adults ages 81
  • Woodbury County, one adult age 61-80

There were also 293 new confirmed cases across the state, bringing the total to 10,404.

Black Hawk  County  added 33 new  positive cases  on Wednesday, fr a total of 1,603 cases. The county has a total of 20 deaths. 

There have been an additional 2,309 negative tests statewide for a total of 52,767 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. At this time, 1 in 50 Iowans have already been tested, state officials said.

Iowa’s testing has expanded dramatically in the past two weeks after the state contracted with a Utah-based private health care company on a $26 million testing program.

Coronavirus myths, WHO responds

