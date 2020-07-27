You are the owner of this article.
On this week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast: Who was that masked governor?
On this week's On Iowa Politics Podcast: Who was that masked governor?

On this week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast: Who was that masked governor, what Ashley Hinson said (and didn't), and the update from #IA04.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Jeremy Jacobs.

