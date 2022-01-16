On MLK Day, a look back at Waterloo's MLK Freedom Bus Tour to civil rights sites

WATERLOO — It was a chance viewing of a flier on the door of Jubilee United Methodist Church, offering participants the chance to take a bus tour down to Southern civil rights locations, that piqued the interest of Bobby Jo Paige.

The rural Grundy Center woman, who is white, had grown up with parents who were “involved with equal rights for all,” who even in the 1940s and 50s invited “people of color into our homes.” She’s read about and given money to civil rights causes over the years.

But Paige was stunned at some of the things she learned and saw during last fall’s MLK Freedom Bus Tour.

She learned more than 12 million people had been abducted from African countries over the centuries, with 2 million dying en route, as she stood in the spot where a large market for enslaved people once stood.

“To think that people ... could look down that street and see these human beings being sold — children — it’s like, I guess they just didn’t see it. I don’t understand it,” Paige said. “It bothered me.”

She visited the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, and viewed the lynching memorial, honoring the more than 4,400 Black people killed by white mobs between 1877 and 1950, and viewed the wooden poles on which the names of those killed are carved.

“It’s shocking,” Paige said, noting that memorial affected her the most. “It hurt deep, I guess because I don’t understand this kind of hate.”

Despite that, Paige recommends the trip to anyone, saying it was “fabulous” and she “learned every day” of the trip.

“I would encourage anyone with an open mind and an open heart to take this,” she said. “People don’t want to hear this, but it’s time that we learn what happens, and what’s still happening.”

That’s exactly what Abraham Funchess is hoping to hear from participants on the annual five-day MLK Freedom Bus Tour, sponsored by Allen College, which takes participants to Memphis, Montgomery, Selma and Birmingham to visit museums and historic places surrounding slavery and the civil rights era.

Funchess, the executive director of the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights, has run the trip annually since 2018, with a year off in 2020 during the pandemic. He said he wasn’t sure if the ongoing pandemic would affect attendance for the 2021 trip, then was astounded to see the largest number of participants yet — 41 packed the bus in November.

“We market the trip as experiencing, once again, those spaces and places of human rights, of civil rights activity, that allows one to explore the cornerstones of democracy,” Funchess said. “And I think that resonated with a lot of people.”

This year, the group’s excursions included the Heritage Tour in Memphis, which included a stop at a home once used on the Underground Railroad; the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, where four children were killed in a Ku Klux Klan bombing in 1963; the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, the site of the Bloody Sunday beatings of civil rights marchers in 1965; and more.

“This is the signature tour for me,” Funchess said. “These are the places that kind of kicked off the modern civil rights movement, the modern Black liberation movement. And so, to me, those will always be important.”

Funchess said the tour even inspired Waterloo City Councilor Nia Wilder to run for office. Wilder, who has gone on the trip multiple times and shot video of the trips, confirmed Funchess’ account.

“Going on the tour made me more confident in the voice I have; it gave me the reassurance I didn’t know that I needed,” Wilder said. “Seeing so many Black people hold positions that made a difference made me want to do the same.”

Others have also taken the trip more than once, including Kathy Kratchmer of Clarksville, who went in 2019 and again in 2021.

Her first trip, she noted she was “overwhelmed” by the amount of information presented. In November, she was able to focus on the “legacy of slavery,” making connections from sustained family separations and abuse to “normalized atrocities in our present day,” including longstanding disparate treatment of Black citizens.

“Surely the extrajudicial killing of Black and Brown people is one that is getting long overdue attention,” Kratchmer said. “But still, large parts of our populace are indifferent to it, justify it, or prefer to look the other way.”

Funchess said he’s glad people like Paige, Kratchmer, Wilder and others are able to come home after the MLK Freedom Bus Tour, inspired to make change in their own community, in any way they can.

“The whole point is to hopefully give the participants something palpable that they can hang onto, so that they are inspired to come back and to help change policy in the local context,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.