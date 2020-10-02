 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On Iowa Politics podcast: Trump's COVID diagnosis, Biden's "will you shut up man," and more
0 comments
top story

On Iowa Politics podcast: Trump's COVID diagnosis, Biden's "will you shut up man," and more

{{featured_button_text}}
On Iowa Politics logo

The debates, Trump has coronavirus, and more on this week’s "will you just shut up man" edition of the On Iowa Politics Podcast.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Porch Builder.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News