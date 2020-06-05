On Iowa Politics podcast: Primary results, Iowa legislature, protests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast: primary results, Iowa legislature back in session, and taking it to the streets.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, and Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Johnny On Point.

