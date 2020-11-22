 Skip to main content
On Iowa Politics podcast: Counting ballots, Grassley positive for COVID, Reynolds' mandate
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: We're still counting ballots, Grassley tests positive for COVID-19, and Gov. Kim Reynolds' soft mask mandate.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Lojo Russo.

