On Iowa Politics, Oct. 23: Early voting, Ernst/Greenfield and Biden v. Trump
On Iowa Politics, Oct. 23: Early voting, Ernst/Greenfield and Biden v. Trump

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics Podcast: early voting, senate races, polling, and Biden vs. Trump.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Brett Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Milk & Eggs.

Sharp exchanges mark final debate
National

Sharp exchanges mark final debate

  • Updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden fought over how to tame the raging coronavirus in Thursday’s final 2020 debate, largely shelving the rancor that overshadowed their previous face-off in favor of a more substantive exchange that highlighted their vastly different approaches to the major domestic and foreign challenges facing the nation.

