On eve of MLK Jr. Day, banquet speakers ask audience of their life's blueprint

WATERLOO -- On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, twin sisters Syreeta and Kendra Theroith modeled their two keynote speeches after a 1967 speech of King's, "What Is Your Life's Blueprint?"
That speech ends with the rhyming lines,
"If you can't be a highway, just be a trail. If you can't be a sun, be a star. For it isn't by size that you win or fail. Be the best of whatever you are."
It's a speech that resonated with the two, who called their own keynote Sunday night, "Your Life's Blueprint."
"We all truly have a blueprint within. But do we believe we do?" asked Kendra Theroith, who spoke first at the 41st annual MLK Jr. Banquet, held this year at Electric Park Ballroom in Waterloo to a crowd of a couple hundred.
"Past mistakes can make you feel unworthy, and people can make you feel like you're only made to go so far. They'll gauge your steps based on their own limitations," she added. "Today, we are challenged with the idea of believing that we can, and that we are worthy of the attempt."
The women -- daughters of the late Mary Theroith, who died of cancer in 2007 at the age of 48 -- spoke of their mother's work at the former Hawkeye Community College Martin Luther King Jr. Center, working her way up from receptionist to the center's executive director. She also coordinated the annual banquet and mentored many in the community.
"She knew that she could not help everyone or save all the kids, but she worked to make a difference to as many as she could," Syreeta Theroith said. "My mother taught me and my siblings to be dedicated, and taught us never to settle for less when there is an opportunity to have so much more."
Both women have master's degrees -- Syreeta in criminal justice and Kendra in psychology -- and moved out to California and started two businesses together: Midwest Cleaning Services, begun in 2016, and Midwest Counseling and Family Services, started in 2018.
Syreeta is also a child protective services social worker in Riverside County, California, and Kendra is a clinical therapist for the San Bernadino County Department of Behavioral Health Access Unit.
"Every moment in our lives is significant," Syreeta Theroith said. "What we do today will directly or indirectly have an impact on tomorrow.
"Will you live a life of fulfillment? Will you be missed?" she added. "What are you doing currently in the pursuit of building your life, according to the blueprint you have set?"
Event director LaTanya Graves of Social Action Inc., which put on the banquet, presented the pair with plaques for their service to the community. And Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, the evening's emcee, presented them with a challenge.
"You're going to be here for a week, so we're going to put you to work -- like old times," Hart said, to audience laughter.