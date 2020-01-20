On eve of MLK Jr. Day, banquet speakers ask audience of their life's blueprint

WATERLOO -- On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, twin sisters Syreeta and Kendra Theroith modeled their two keynote speeches after a 1967 speech of King's, "What Is Your Life's Blueprint?"

That speech ends with the rhyming lines,

"If you can't be a highway, just be a trail. If you can't be a sun, be a star. For it isn't by size that you win or fail. Be the best of whatever you are."

It's a speech that resonated with the two, who called their own keynote Sunday night, "Your Life's Blueprint."

"We all truly have a blueprint within. But do we believe we do?" asked Kendra Theroith, who spoke first at the 41st annual MLK Jr. Banquet, held this year at Electric Park Ballroom in Waterloo to a crowd of a couple hundred.

"Past mistakes can make you feel unworthy, and people can make you feel like you're only made to go so far. They'll gauge your steps based on their own limitations," she added. "Today, we are challenged with the idea of believing that we can, and that we are worthy of the attempt."