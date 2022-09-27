On-air fundraiser Thursday at The Mix radio station will benefit the Beyond Pink TEAM

CEDAR FALLS — A deejay for 93.5 FM The Mix is holding a radiothon Thursday to raise money for a Cedar Valley breast cancer support group.

Bob Westerman, the station’s morning host, will kick off the fundraising effort at 5:30 a.m. It continues until 6 p.m. with a goal of raising $50,000 for the Beyond Pink Team. The organization has helped many people in the community diagnosed with breast cancer over the years.

Westerman plans a personal contribution to help people whose fight against cancer includes going through chemotherapy – his long locks. After the radiothon, he will get a 9:30 a.m. Friday haircut at the station done by Great Clips. The hair will be donated to Wigs for Kids.

He began growing his hair out in January 2020, shortly before the pandemic shutdown. Once things opened back up, Westerman decided he’d keep going for awhile.

“I thought it would be fun to grow it out a little. As it grew, I starting thinking about donating the hair to a good cause. I also wanted to raise money for a local nonprofit,” Westerman said in a news release.

“In January of this year, a good friend from church told us she was diagnosed with breast cancer for a fourth time,” he explained. “She’s been battling it for over 20 (years). With her in mind, and the fact that I emcee the Pink Ribbon Run each year, it seemed like the right fit.”

The annual 5K run benefits The Beyond Pink Team.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up online. Donations can be given online or brought to the radio station at 721 Shirley St. For more information or to donate online, go to 935themix.com.