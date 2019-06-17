WATERLOO – Four films featuring local bars, restaurants and around 75 Cedar Valley residents-turned-actors are now in the hands of a distribution company from West Hollywood. Adler & Associates and area filmmaker Don Tjernagel signed the agreement in May.
“This is all a dream come true. I’m making movies in my hometown. It’s a thrill,” executive producer and writer Tjernagel said.
He and his loyal crew of area actors, producers, cinematographers and associate writers produced their first R-rated feature comedy “Bros.” in 2017. The film quickly rolled into a sequel, “On the Rocks,” followed by a threequel with “Last Call” in 2018.
With Tjernagel at the helm, the group then dove into a new genre at the beginning of 2019: horror.
“Red,” filmed at an old junior high building Tjernagel attended in Oran, garnered a slew of awards, attracting attention from Adler executives and landing a cameo in Adler’s catalog trailer, which appeared on a screen at Cannes Film Festival in France in May.
“Which was a dream come true for us,” Tjernagel said.
But that’s just the beginning, according to Tjernagel, who said he’d like to make a film in the Cedar Valley every year.
And they’re ahead of schedule as they’ve just wrapped up their second film of the year in yet another new genre: romantic comedy.
Tjernagel said he has idolized ’80s rom-com directors since he was a teen, including John Hughes of “National Lampoon’s,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Pretty in Pink” fame, and Amy Heckerling, director of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”
“We have the actors ready to go; they’re excited to be in another one,” Tjernagel said. “I’m extremely surprised about how talented the people really are around here. Many of these people have never acted before.”
The romantic comedy, “Love Struck Sick,” will premier Aug. 8 in Cedar Falls, featuring Cedar Falls native Angelle Waltz and Tjernagel’s nephew Clint Boevers.
“I used to take him to movies as a kid. Now I can take him to a movie and he’s in it,” Tjernagel said.
The film is set in the “Bros.” universe, with many of the same actors and locations from “Bros.,” including Michael-John Wolfe, Abigail Van Patten, Josh Bash and Matt Lee Ingebritson. The fictional plot involves one of the “greatest YouTubers of all time, AlienAmerican. He is legendary, a man of his time, yet so far beyond it as well.”
Tjernagel’s assistant producers are Jim Averill, Skott Green, Jordan Rottinghaus, Ingebritson and Boevers. The cinematography crew includes Averill, Green and Rottinghaus, and film editing by Landon Sheetz.
Music featured in “Love Struck Sick” was commandeered by Green, who performs under the guise Dead Writer. The 11-song soundtrack features Green’s vocals, bass lines, keyboards and drums, and will be available for purchase in August. Waltz sings the theme song written by Green, “Love Struck Sick.”
“He really poured his heart and soul into this,” Tjernagel said. “I am so happy for him.”
“Love Struck Sick” will be screened in 20 theaters throughout August, including Denver, Colo., Los Angeles, and at Marcus Theaters across Iowa, including Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, Iowa City and Waterloo.
“Red” won second-runner-up at LA Edge film awards; silver award for Best Short Film and platinum award for best director at the LA Shorts Awards; qualified as a semi-finalist in Independent Horror Movie Awards; and received an honorable mention and awards of recognition at Global Shorts festival, Indie Fest Film Awards, Accolade Global Film Competition and Best Shorts Competition. The film also received acceptance into notable festivals, including the Chicago International REEL Shorts Film Festival, Pittsburgh Horror Film Festival, Las Vegas International Film & Screenwriting Competition and the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival.
“We may not be the coolest people at the party, but we’re at the party,” Tjernagel said.
