Omega Cabinetry production halts after servers go down

WATERLOO -- Omega Cabinetry sent its workers home at its Waterloo plant Monday after their servers and systems went down, though officials didn't say how the system went down.

A company spokesperson told The Courier via Facebook messenger that the production halt at its business off of Airline Highway in Waterloo was "unrelated to COVID-19," the illness caused by the coronavirus that has been shuttering some manufacturers.

"Our servers and system are down, so we took production down," the spokesperson said Monday afternoon. "This is unrelated to COVID-19. We will be back up and running as soon as the technical issues are resolved."

Follow-up questions about the cause of the system outage were not immediately returned.

