CEDAR FALLS — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman said the thing she’s most proud of isn’t her three gold medals, but her attempt to normalize the conversation about sexual abuse and mental health.

Raisman spoke at the Riverview Center’s “Evening of Light” on Friday night. The event was a fundraiser for the center, a nonprofit organization that provides sexual assault services in 14 Northeast Iowa counties.

Carissa Froyum, a University of Northern Iowa professor who ran against Rep. Pat Grassley in the last election, volunteers at the Riverview Center.

Froyum said last year the center served 1,793 sexual assault survivors.

“There was a time that every woman I was close to had a story of child sexual abuse or rape as an adult,” Froyum said at the event. “The people who hurt them are people they loved and claimed to love them.”

Raisman said she didn’t suspect abuse could happen to her or her teammates because she thought sexual assault was perpetrated by strangers. But she said 90% of the time the assault happens from a trusted adult.

In 2017, Raisman came forward as one of hundreds of victims sexually abused by former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar. She said the abuse started when she was 15.

In 2018, Nassar was sentenced in Michigan state court to 40 to 175 years in prison on criminal sexual conduct charges. He is also serving a federal sentence of 60 years for possession of child pornography, effectively a life sentence.

According to the Indianapolis Star, which broke the story, the first complaint against Nassar was made in 1998.

“I think that we have such a long way to go, and a lot of adults aren’t educated on what abuse is and how complicated it is,” Raisman said. “If adults aren’t educated, we can’t expect children to understand what’s happening to them and to confidently speak up.”

Raisman said it is important to empower survivors and not victim blame. She said the best way to do that is to listen to people who were abused.

“I think that listening to survivors’ stories and asking about their experiences of maybe what helped them feel safe, what they want more of, what they feel like they wish they had when they were going through a hard time and just normalizing that – it’s a rollercoaster,” she said.

“I definitely go through times when I feel better … and other times I’m defeated,” she continued. “Even if someone’s abuse happened 90 years ago, it’s okay if they’re having a moment, a month, or year of PTSD. There are ups and downs and knowing they have somewhere to go and someone to talk to is really crucial.”

She also talked about the backlash her family and other athletes’ families received after the abuse was made public. Raisman said her mother admits she wasn’t educated on abuse and was really upset by not knowing what was happening at the time.

“A lot of our parents were groomed by the abuser, as well,” Raisman said. “And the design of USA Gymnastics was to keep parents out of the loop and not ask questions. It was a very unhealthy environment.”

Raisman offered advice to those who have been abused and how she personally copes. She says “be patient because healing takes time,” no matter if someone was abused once or 100 times.

“Unfortunately, with trauma, you don’t just suffer with it that day, it can carry on for a long time,” she said. “Be kind to yourself and take care of yourself.”

