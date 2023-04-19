CEDAR FALLS — Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman will be the guest speaker at Riverview Center’s “Evening of Light” on Saturday at Bien VenU Event Center, 7400 Hudson Road.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with a social hour, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Raisman will be featured, followed by several other speakers. Gary Kroeger is the emcee.

There will be a raffle and silent auction. Tickets are $100 each, available online at www.riverviewcenter.org, and at the door.

The event is a fundraiser for Riverview Center, a nonprofit organization that provides sexual assault services in 14 Northeast Iowa counties, including Black Hawk, as well as sexual and domestic violence services in two Illinois counties.

Raisman won’t give a formal speech. “She’d rather have a conversation with moderated questions. That’s her style,” said Gwen Bramlet-Hecker, Riverview Center executive director.

Raisman came forward in 2017 as one of numerous victims sexually abused by former Olympic team physician Larry Nassar, which started when she was 15. In 2018, she filed a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and the USOC. That same year, Raisman and other survivors of the sexual abuse scandal were awarded the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

The retired athlete was the most decorated American gymnast at the 2012 London Olympic Games, winning gold medals in team and floor competitions and a bronze medal on the balance beam. She was captain of the gold medal-winning women’s gymnastics team in 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games and is the third most-decorated American gymnast ever.

Raisman was the first American gymnast to win gold in the floor exercise at the 2012 games. One of only three U.S. gymnasts to make back-to-back teams in more than 20 years, she helped guide the team to gold and won a silver medal in the all-around competition in the 2016 games.

Now she uses her public platform to push for systemic changes within the sport and the eradication of sexual abuse. She wrote a best-selling memoir, “Fierce,” that shared the highs and lows of her personal journey, including being a survivor of sexual abuse.

Raisman will speak at Riverview Center events in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids prior to her Cedar Falls appearance.

“It’s inspiring to hear a professional athlete support us and help survivors,” said Bramlet-Hecker, whose office is in Waterloo. “What people sometimes struggle to understand is the vast majority of abusers are not strangers who jump out and grab victims. The real threat is those who operate within the system, like USA Gymnastics, or it could be school, church, family members. The abuser is someone who is trusted and pressures victims to remain silent about the abuse,” Bramlet-Hecker said.

Riverview Center was founded in 1992 in Galena, Ill. In 2013, Riverview Center was chosen by the state of Iowa to provide sexual assault prevention and intervention services in Northeast Iowa counties.

The center provides victim services “24/7, 365 days a year. Anything the victim is going through, we’re there and present with the survivors for medical, legal and social service advocacy, counseling, trauma-informed therapy, basic needs assistance. All of our services are 100% free and 100% confidential,” she explained.

The center also operates 24-hour crisis hotlines.

Victim services provided by Riverview Center are outlined in Iowa and Illinois code. Victims are entitled by law to these services. Funding sources including federal and state dollars, United Way, community foundations, endowments, grants, donations and fundraising events.

“I have this amazing team of family advocates, social workers and therapists who are beyond belief how good they are. For me, I tell people it’s not all doom and gloom when we work with survivors. They’re survivors for a reason – their spirit and will survives. When it clicks that it’s not their fault, they start to feel empowered beyond the trauma,” Bramlet-Hecker said.

“Survivors tell the truth, and we believe them. We know survivors can live amazing lives after being abused and assaulted. What survivors get back in response when they discuss their experiences, the power of that is so healing.”

