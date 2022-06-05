Olive Street reconstruction begins June 9 in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- Reconstruction begins June 9 from the intersection at West Fourth Street through West Sixth Street in Cedar Falls. The road closure will last eight weeks, depending on weather.

Work includes removing old road pavement and driveway approaches, installation of new water main and storm sewer and new concrete pavement and driveway approaches and sod from the back of the new curb to the front sidewalk edge. Any landscaping, including plants and decorations between the curb and existing sidewalk are subject for removal by the contractor. To keep these materials, relocations outside of the right-of-way must take place ahead of the contractor.

Residents are urged to stay away from the construction area.

During the closure, alternate garbage pickup points will be required for residents who normally place automated collection carts within the closure area of Olive Street. Residents can place their collection carts on either end of the street closure shown with the yellow boxes on the map. This should be done on the normal collection day for that particular street. Yard waste collection carts can be placed curbside at the same location as the garbage collection carts for Monday pickup. Yard waste may also be taken to the transfer station in any type of container when the transfer station is open.

For additional information about the 2022 Street Construction Project, please visit the project web page at www.cedarfalls.com/StreetConstruction. If you want to receive road closure notices by e-mail and/or text message, visit www.cedarfalls.com/notify and follow the instructions for road construction as shown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0