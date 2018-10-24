WATERLOO — The woman who helped break the color barrier in Waterloo Schools, and brought many others along with her, has died.
Olabelle Reed died at Covenant Medical Center on Oct. 16. She was 83.
Reed is perhaps best known in Waterloo as one of the first African-American women to teach in Waterloo Schools, beginning as a second-grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary School in 1960. She stayed there for 11 years before transferring to Jewett School in Evansdale.
It was a difficult journey. She had to receive more schooling than white teachers in order to be accepted: She got her two-year degree, then went on to get her bachelor’s degree and finally a master’s degree in elementary education. But Reed noted in a 2016 interview she harbored no resentment.
“When I think about my humble beginnings, that spurs me on, and I feel very good about being able to overcome,” Reed said. “I see myself as being more of an ‘overcomer,’ because I’ve had a lot of difficulties that I’ve had to overcome, and that makes me feel good.”
Judy Finkelstein, a longtime friend of Reed’s, knew her when she student-taught in 1954 at the former Malcolm Price Laboratory School at the University of Northern Iowa. She called Reed a “staunch advocate for quality education” for area students in a biography of Reed on the former school’s website.
“She was wanting to make something of herself, and she worked hard to do it. Everybody respected her attitude and fortitude and ability to come back and try again,” Finkelstein said in a phone interview. “She just had this burning desire to change things for children, all children, and she succeeded.”
Along with her friend Janet Norman Jackson, Reed established Club Les Dames in 1960 to prepare African-American high school senior girls from Waterloo-area schools and the University of Northern Iowa for a life of confidence, hard work and accomplishment. The group established a cotillion in 1987 to help propel young women of color into adulthood.
“We have evolved so much,” Reed said in a 2015 article about Club Les Dames. “When the club first started, it was more of a social outlet. Now, it’s a scholarship program for the girls, and the cotillion is an on ramp for the next phase of their lives.”
In 2013, Reed publicly forgave convicted murderer Rasberry Williams for killing her cousin, Lester Givhan, in 1974. Williams would later be released on parole.
“She was quiet and soft-spoken, but inside she was someone who had a vision and she followed her instincts,” Finkelstein said.
She was one of 2016’s Eight Over 80 Award winners, lauded for both her historic accomplishment as one of the city’s first black teachers, but also for carrying on that legacy of leadership and role modeling for younger generations.
“It was a good thing, not only for the black kids but for the white kids, for me to be at Longfellow,” she said at the time. “The reception I received from the other teachers was just wonderful. They just took me under their wing.
“We were pioneers,” she added.
Finkelstein agreed, equating Reed’s legacy with those of NASA scientists featured in the book and movie, “Hidden Figures,” in that she was an inspiration for future generations — including Reed’s own daughters and grandchildren, all of whom have bachelor’s degrees and some of whom have graduate degrees as well, Finkelstein said.
“She was a catalyst for her family and passed on a dedication to becoming the best you can be through furthering your education,” Finkelstein said.
