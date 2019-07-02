WATERLOO — Authorities are urging caution at upcoming Independence Day festivities, a time of the year that traditionally sees a rise in fireworks-related injuries.
During 2018, an estimated 9,100 people were treated at emergency rooms across the United States for fireworks injuries. Of those, about 5,600 — 62% — were in the two weeks before and two weeks after July 4, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which issues an annual report on the subject.
The 2018 injury total was decrease over the previous year, which saw 12,900 injuries, according to the report.
Non-occupational deaths from fireworks were also down in 2018. In 2017, eight people died, and at least five died in 2018, including a Bremer County 18-year-old who was the first death in Iowa since consumer-grade fireworks were legalized in the state in 2017.
According to report, the teen and others were setting off fireworks July 7, 2018, when a friend duct taped a tube to a football helmet and launched fireworks while wearing the helmet. The teen tried it with a second helmet. He successfully launched one mortar shell from the helmet, but a second shell became stuck and didn’t launch, according to the commission’s report. It detonated in the tube, and the teen collapsed seconds later. He was taken to a hospital where he died the following day.
The four other fatalities in 2018 were also from reloadable style fireworks similar to those in the Bremer County accident, according to the report.
Other 2018 fireworks deaths include:
- July 4 — A 24-year old South Carolina man died when a reloadable artillery firework exploded in his hand in what media accounts described as a “fireworks war” in the common area of an apartment complex. He had loaded the tube and lit the shell, aiming it at the other end of the complex when it exploded in the tube. The man died of blunt force trauma to the chest, according to the report.
- July 5 — A 16-year-old Florida boy died when a mortar tube exploded in his hand after he picked up a tube another person had lit and placed on the ground. He suffered a shrapnel wound that penetrated his chest and tore his heart and a lung.
- July 7 — A 37-year-old Indiana man died when lighting professional grade mortar shells with an altered fuse. The three 1.3G shells were placed in PVC tubes, and the electronic ignition was replaced with a cannon fuse. The victim stood over the tube while lighting them and was struck in the head, according to the commission’s report. Another victim suffered a serious head injury.
- Dec. 31 — A 49-year-old in Texas died when launching artillery shells from a device on his shoulder. He suffered broken ribs and tears to his chest and right lung.
The report states the 2018 count hasn’t been completed, so the five fatalities should be considered a minimum. During a typical year, the nation sees about seven fireworks fatalities, according to the commission.
To help consumers use fireworks more safely, the CPSC offers these recommendations:
- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
- Avoid buying fireworks packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign the fireworks were made for professional displays and could pose a danger to consumers.
- Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Young children can suffer injuries from sparklers, which burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees.
- Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
- Never try to relight or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
- Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
- Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
- After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
