Officials investigating afternoon fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Officials are investigating a Wednesday afternoon fire at a Waterloo duplex.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were sent to investigate a report of smoke in the area West 18th and Commercial streets around 2:15 p.m.

Firefighters tracked the smoke to a home at 1827 Commercial St., where it appeared a fire was burning inside.

Further details weren’t immediately available, but an ambulance was at the scene of the blaze.

Smoke was venting from windows of the cream-colored two-story home, and it appeared there was heavy damage to the first floor.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and is under investigation by the city fire marshal.

