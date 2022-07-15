Officials hope to complete Waterloo airport parking lot project next year

MARIA KUIPER
WATERLOO — The parking areas at the Waterloo Regional Airport are set to get a makeover.
The Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission approved a site plan amendment to allow for construction of canopies in the lot through a special permit on Tuesday.
It’s a $2.2 million project.
Airport Director Keith Kaspari said the next step is to consult with the AECOM engineering firm to generate an agreement for an overall project design. Before that happens, the Iowa Department of Transportation’s aviation bureau will review and approve the design before the draft is taken to the City Council.
Kaspari hopes construction will begin in 2023 and be completed by the fall of 2023. He said, however, with supply chain issues, construction may be completed in 2024.
He said the challenges include obtaining project materials, such as structural steel and other components of the fixtures.
The canopies will include LED lighting at the entrance and exits of the parking lot, as well as over 60 parking spots that include handicap spots.
The money comes from the Iowa Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which is part of the American Rescue Plan.
PHOTOS: Dike-New Hartford vs. Osage in substate final
071322-spt-dnh-osage-1
Members of the Dike-New Hartford baseball team dog pile onto each other after beating Osage, 11-10, Tuesday in Mason City in a Class 2A substate final to reach the state tournament.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-2
Dike-New Hartford's Wil Textor drives the game-winning hit through the infield to deliver the Wolverines a 11-10 victory over Osage Tuesday in Mason City in a Class 2A substate final.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-6
Dike-New Hartford's Wil Textor dives back into first on a pickoff attempt while Osage's Maddox Cockrum fields the throw Tuesday in a 2A substate final at Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-11
Dike-New Hartford's Gus Varney (1) celebrates with teammate Lewis Textor after scoring a run Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-8
Dike-New Hartford second baseman Devon Kollasch fields a popup Tuesday during a Class 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-13.5
Dike-New Hartford's Gus Varney throws to first for an out Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-14
Dike-New Hartford reliver Lewis Textor throws a pitch Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-3
Dike-New Hartford shortstop Gus Varney celebrates with pitcher Lewis Textor (not pictured) after the Wolverines doubled off Osage base runner Luke Scharper in the sixth inning Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-7
Osage reliever Carson Nasstrom unleashes a pitch Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-5
Osage's Tyler Oberfoell fires to first for an out Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-10
Osage rightfielder Luke Scharper catches a fly ball for an out Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-9
Dike-New Hartford's Cole McCumber fields a fly ball for an out Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-12
Dike-New Hartford second baseman Devon Kollasch throws to first for an out Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-15
Osage's Max Gast is greeted at home plate by teammate Landon Arends after hitting a solo home run in the second inning Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-20
Osage's Luke Scharper slaps hands with Anders Kittleson after hitting a 3-run home run in the first inning Tuesday against Dike-New Hartford in a substate final at Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-17
Osage pitcher Anders Kittleson throws a pitch in the first inning of a 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-16
Osage second baseman Heath Voigt throws to first for an out Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.