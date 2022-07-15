Officials hope to complete Waterloo airport parking lot project next year

WATERLOO — The parking areas at the Waterloo Regional Airport are set to get a makeover.

The Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission approved a site plan amendment to allow for construction of canopies in the lot through a special permit on Tuesday.

It’s a $2.2 million project.

Airport Director Keith Kaspari said the next step is to consult with the AECOM engineering firm to generate an agreement for an overall project design. Before that happens, the Iowa Department of Transportation’s aviation bureau will review and approve the design before the draft is taken to the City Council.

Kaspari hopes construction will begin in 2023 and be completed by the fall of 2023. He said, however, with supply chain issues, construction may be completed in 2024.

He said the challenges include obtaining project materials, such as structural steel and other components of the fixtures.

The canopies will include LED lighting at the entrance and exits of the parking lot, as well as over 60 parking spots that include handicap spots.

The money comes from the Iowa Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which is part of the American Rescue Plan.