Officials: Close Tyson temporarily

“I’m scared as hell for what this outbreak looks like for our community,” Smith said, asking the governor to provide more test kits and personal protective equipment for health care workers.

State Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, read several accounts of working conditions from Tyson employees he said were gathered from EMBARC, the Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center. Complaints include that hand sanitizer stations were being filled with water, temperatures were not being adequately checked and that residents of Columbus Junction — where a Tyson plant recently closed due to an outbreak — were testing positive for coronavirus in Black Hawk County.

“This is very troubling,” Dotzler said.

He said he’s also heard from “a lot of health care workers” whose spouses work at Tyson.

“Now you have a direct contact to our nursing facilities across Black Hawk County and the Cedar Valley that could spread into these facilities and affect our loved ones,” Dotzler said. “And we know what happens with the most vulnerable people in this state: You’re talking about increased deaths. Increased deaths, because we are not taking the steps necessary to protect the safety and health of our community.”