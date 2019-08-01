{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY – Authorities continue to investigate a Tuesday night accident on a farm that killed a child.

The child’s name and age haven’t been released, but troopers with the Iowa State Patrol said the child had fallen under a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The driver, identified as 67-year-old Kathryn Ann Krukow, pulled forward not knowing the child was underneath, according to the State Patrol.

The accident happened at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at Krukow’s farm, 1644 Easton Ave. north of Waverly.

