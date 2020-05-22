Officials announce Test Iowa site to remain in Waterloo next week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Local officials announced the Test Iowa site, which had been slated to close and move to Marshall County on Friday, would remain open in Waterloo through May 29.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon by the Black Hawk County Health Department.

The site, at 2060 Crossroads Blvd., in the parking lot near the former Sears, was initially slated to close Friday, May 22, county officials announced Thursday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in her Friday briefing that some Test Iowa sites were being moved around to accommodate more testing in other places. Waterloo's site, which had gone up April 29, was going to be moved to Marshall County, another hard-hit county.

County officials have long complained about being kept in the dark regarding Test Iowa's processes and results. Around 12% of all tests done on Black Hawk County residents took place there over the last three weeks.

It was unclear why the site was staying in Waterloo, or whether keeping the site in Waterloo meant Marshall County would be without a Test Iowa site next week.

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said he only heard of the change earlier Friday.

The Waterloo site will be open May 22-29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Those wishing to be tested may schedule an appointment at TestIowa.com.

