WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Historical Society recently installed officers for the 2019-20 season.

President is Craig Bravender of Waterloo, and vice president is Tim Kuhlmann of Cedar Falls.

Secretary is Cheryl Christiansen, and treasurer is Reed Craft, both of Waterloo. Nancy Crammond of Cedar Falls is adviser.

Directors are Karen Jessen, Nancy Krueger and Bob Cutsforth, all of Waterloo

The monthly programs take place at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month, September through May (except December), at the Grout Museum.

All programs are open to the public. Program admission fees are $3 for adults and $2 for children. Refreshments are served immediately following each program.

The Cedar Valley Historical Society was founded and originally chartered in 1967 to preserve and perpetuate an interest in state and local history. New members are always welcome.

For more information, call Craig Bravender at 296-3019.

