'Offensive' flag in Evansdale protected by freedom of speech laws

EVANSDALE – A flag flown in the front yard of a home has some residents riled up, but officials say there’s nothing they can do about it.

A resident of the home at 524 Evans Road is flying a flag with profane language and an anti-Joe Biden sentiment under the United States flag. It reads: “(Expletive) Biden. And (expletive) you for voting for him.”

The Evansdale Police Department said it has received multiple complaints about the Biden flag, which some residents find offensive.

“It’s protected by the First Amendment and there’s not much that can be done about it,” said Evansdale Police Chief Michael Dean.

Evansdale Mayor Dick Dewater also has received complaints about the flag.

“It’s definitely protected speech, but it’s definitely offensive to many of our residents,” he said. “Politics aside – offensive language is offensive language.”

According to the Black Hawk County Assessor’s Office, Steve and Cindy Koleno are the owners of the home. Steve Koleno declined to comment to The Courier.

Evansdale resident Laura Edmondson said she is appalled by the flag, which is near a grocery store on one of the city’s main roads.