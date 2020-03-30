Oelwein tornado was rated EF-1

You are the owner of this article.
OELWEIN -- The tornado that tore the wall from an Oelwein apartment building Saturday night was rated at EF-1, according to a National Weather Service summary of twisters that passed through the state.

The rain-wrapped funnel had peak winds of 107 mph and traveled about 40 miles, touching down near the Fayette-Buchanan county line around 6:30 p.m. and heading north, skirting Oelwein’s western edge where it heavily damaged one building at the Buffalo Run apartment complex and tore the siding off a second building.

No injuries were reported, and residents were routed to a nearby motel for emergency shelter. Trees and power lines in other parts of the city were also knocked down.

The tornado continued northeast, leaving the ground just before reaching Highway 150 and 50th Street, according to National Weather Service maps. At its widest, the tornado was 120 yards.

A second tornado spawned from the same storm, touching down southeast of Maynard and traveling more than three miles as it crossed Highway 150 damaged several farms. That twister was rated EF-0 with winds of up to 83 mph.

The front continued up to Wisconsin, creating a third tornado, a six-mile long EF-1, near Potosi, damaging barns and farm buildings.

Before hitting Oelwein, the storm passed through Grundy and Black Hawk counties, where winds destroyed a machine shed outside of Dike, and a grain bin and outbuilding were damaged near Hudson.

