Oelwein mobile food pantry Oct. 12

WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s last mobile food pantry in Oelwein will be held at the Oelwein Community Plaza parking lot at 25 W. Charles St. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The mobile food pantry program can be found in 14 communities in Northeast Iowa, reaching an average of 115 families each month at each site.
The pantries provide supplemental food assistance to rural communities across Northeast Iowa who may not have consistent access to nutritional food.
