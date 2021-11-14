Odd Fellows to host dinner next Sunday
CEDAR FALLS -- The Independent Order of Odd Fellows lodge will host a Swiss steak and h am dinner next Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 402 W. Second St.
Meals are available for dine-in or carry-out.
CEDAR FALLS -- The Independent Order of Odd Fellows lodge will host a Swiss steak and h am dinner next Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 402 W. Second St.
Meals are available for dine-in or carry-out.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
"While there has been a great deal of media attention surrounding this vote and the ongoing strike, I felt it was important to share the details of John Deere's offer directly with you," she wrote.
The ratification vote will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, according to a worker.
A Waterloo man who helped spread awareness about people with disabilities has died following a Monday accident
A Waterloo man is recovering after he was shot inside his home early Monday.
A young girl is dead and a Waterloo man was seriously injured in a string of UTV accidents in Buchanan County over the weekend.
The charges are connected to the arrest of 33-year-old Shane Michael Mehmen last week.
More than 50 UAW picketers lined John Deere Place waving homemade signs at honking cars on Monday afternoon, Day 26 of the strike.
Authorities have released the identity of the man who was found dead in the Wapsipinicon River on Tuesday.
The court has turned down the request of a Waterloo woman to leave Iowa pending sentencing after she was found guilty of a lesser charge in a fatal shooting.
As the John Deere strike enters its fifth week, a national Republican organization took aim at Iowa Democrats for supporting union workers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.