Odd Fellows to host dinner next Sunday

odd fellows logo

CEDAR FALLS -- The Independent Order of Odd Fellows lodge will host a Swiss steak and h am dinner next Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 402 W. Second St.

Meals are available for dine-in or carry-out.

