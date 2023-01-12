 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Odd Fellows plan Swiss steak and ham dinner Sunday

Odd Fellows 7

Members of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cedar Valley Lodge are looking to renovate the historic lodge in Cedar Falls.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

CEDAR FALLS -- The Independent Order of Odd Fellows lodge, 402 W. Second Str., will host a Swiss steak and ham dinner from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Open to the public for dine in or carry out.  

