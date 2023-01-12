CEDAR FALLS -- The Independent Order of Odd Fellows lodge, 402 W. Second Str., will host a Swiss steak and ham dinner from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Open to the public for dine in or carry out.
Odd Fellows plan Swiss steak and ham dinner Sunday
