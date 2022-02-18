 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Odd Fellows lodge holds dinner Feb. 20

CEDAR FALLS -- The Independent Order of Odd Fellows lodge, 402 W. Second St., will be hosting a Swiss steak and ham dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., open to the public for dine in or carry out.  

