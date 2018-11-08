Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — October was a month with below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation.

The average monthly temperature was 47.4 degrees, 2.9 degrees below normal. The highest temperature was 85 degrees on the 3rd, with the lowest of 22 degrees on the 21st.

The monthly precipitation was 5.66 inches, 3.18 inches above normal.

Following is a day-by-day breakdown of the maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation, as provided by the Des Moines office of the National Weather Service.

Date High Low Rain Snow

1 54 47 2.03 .00 2 59 47 .00 .00 3 85 47 .21 .00 4 56 37 T .00 5 56 46 .07 .00 6 52 45 .07 .00 7 54 47 .58 .00 8 69 52 1.10 .00 9 73 62 1.24 .00 10 68 37 .01 .00 11 44 31 .00 .00 12 47 31 .00 .00 13 52 39 .00 .00 14 47 32 .11 .10 15 47 30 .00 .00 16 62 34 .00 .00 17 51 28 .00 .00 18 65 27 .00 .00 19 65 48 .11 .00 20 49 25 .00 .00 21 55 22 .00 .00 22 66 28 .00 .00 23 54 28 .00 .00 24 57 23 .00 .00 25 53 41 .00 .00 26 55 38 .00 .00 27 57 38 .13 .00 28 58 35 T .00 29 58 28 T .00 30 62 43 .00 .00 31 58 34 .00 .00

