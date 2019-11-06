{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — October was a month with below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation.

The average monthly temperature was 47.4 degrees, 2.9 degrees below normal.

The highest temperature was 77 degrees on the 1st, with a low of 22 degrees on the 29th. The monthly precipitation was 5.73 inches, 3.25 inches above normal.

Following is a day-by-day breakdown of the maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation, provided by the National Weather Service:

Date H L Rain

1 77 62 1.66

2 62 57 .54

3 59 45 .00

4 61 45 T

5 61 46 1.61

6 68 43 .00

7 70 41 .00

8 72 43 .00

9 72 51 .26

10 66 45 .27

11 45 35 T

12 50 31 .00

13 49 36 .00

14 58 29 .00

15 61 42 .00

16 50 37 .00

17 60 30 .00

18 71 45 .00

19 58 38 .26

20 66 33 .00

21 59 45 .79

22 54 39 .06

23 58 30 .16

24 49 29 .00

25 53 24 .00

26 51 26 .00

27 53 28 .00

28 44 30 .10

29 45 22 T

30 37 28 T

31 37 27 .02

