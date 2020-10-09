Oct. 9 coronavirus update: Fayette Co. adds outbreak, Floyd Co. adds 1 death

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 97,041
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 842 (+2)
National ranking in cases per capita: 7th (+2; Arizona now 8th, Tennessee now 9th) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.02 (no change)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.9% (+0.1%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.
Deaths: 1,433
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 7.6 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.48% (no change)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 75,041
As of June 30, IDPH classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 77.3% (-0.1%)
Positive serology tests: 3,564
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have had the virus.
Percent active cases: 20.5% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.7% (+0.1)
Total population ever infected: 3.2% (no change)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 461 (+12)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 111 (+6)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 141 (+10)
Hospitalized in intensive care units:
- Statewide: 104 (-8)
- Region 6: 26 (-2)
- Region 2: 32 (-3)
Hospitalized on a ventilator:
- Statewide: 38 (-1)
- Region 6: 5 (no change)
- Region 2: 9 (-1)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 57 (+4)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC current outbreak cases: 1,175
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 731
- Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 51.0% (no change)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 30 (-7)
- Inmates recovered: 13 (+10)
- Staff positive: 0 (-1)
- Staff recovered: 4 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 361 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (-1)
- Staff recovered: 45 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 9 (+1)
- Inmates recovered: 311 (+1)
- Staff positive: 2 (+1)
- Staff recovered: 40 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 22 (+8)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 5 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 22 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 39 (+7)
- Inmates recovered: 406 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 10 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (-1)
- Inmates recovered: 2 (+1)
- Staff positive: 6 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 4,802
Average cases per day: 22.6 (+1.5)
Hospitalized: 14 (+2)
Recoveries: 4,079
Deaths: 95
Average deaths per day: 0.5 (no change)
Percent active cases: 11.4% (+0.4%)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 4.2% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.7% (+0.6%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 25 cases (no change), 18 recovered (no change)
- Added Sept. 15: Harmony House in Waterloo: 7 cases (no change), 7 recovered (no change)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Oct. 5-9: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive cases on campus: 10
- Positive testing rate: 8.85%
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 8
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 5
- Percentage of students positive: 0.13%
- New employee cases: 1
- Percentage of employees positive: 0.13%
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:
- Cedar Falls (50613): 28.1% (no change)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.8% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 0.9% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 1.4% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.1% (no change)
- Waterloo (50702): 20.4% (no change)
- Waterloo (50703): 18.3% (no change)
- Other: 2.5% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 7.8% (no change)
- 19-39: 48.8% (no change)
- 40-59: 26.9% (no change)
- 60-79: 13.1% (no change)
- 80+: 3.4% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 50.9% (no change)
- Female: 49.1% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 5.9% (no change)
- Black: 16.4% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.4% (no change)
- White: 74.1% (no change)
- Other: 2.2% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 13.2% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 86.8% (no change)
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 544
Average cases per day: 6.9 (+0.7)
Hospitalized: 2 (no change)
Recoveries: 421
Deaths: 7
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent active cases: 20.9% (-0.1%)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.2% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.4% (+0.4%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 15 cases (no change), 13 recovered (no change)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 4 (+1)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 4 (+1)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 26 (+8)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.19% (+0.04%)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 336
Average cases per day: 8.4 (+0.5)
Hospitalized: 4 (-1)
Recoveries: 209
Deaths: 1
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent active cases: 36.4% (+0.7%)
Fatality rate: 0.3% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.6% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.7% (+1.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 309
Average cases per day: 4.1 (+0.3)
Hospitalized: 2 (+1)
Recoveries: 273
Deaths: 2
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent active cases: 10.8% (-0.5%)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.1% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.1% (+0.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 276
Average cases per day: 7.3 (+0.7)
Hospitalized: 1 (+1)
Recoveries: 168
Deaths: 2
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Percent active cases: 36.8% (+1.3%)
Fatality rate: 0.7% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.5% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.6% (+0.4%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (+1)
- Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care: 6 cases, 0 recovered
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 388
Average cases per day: 7.8 (no change)
Hospitalized: 3 (no change)
Recoveries: 349
Deaths: 9
Average deaths per day: 0.4 (no change)
Percent active cases: 7.5% (-4.5%)
Fatality rate: 2.3% (+0.2%)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 2.5% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.1% (-0.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 38 cases (+2), 18 recovered (+14)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 252
Average cases per day: 4.2 (+0.2)
Hospitalized: 2 (+1)
Recoveries: 171
Deaths: 4
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Percent active cases: 29.2% (-2.6%)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.6% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 2.1% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.3% (+0.2%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
