Oct. 7 coronavirus update: Black Hawk Co. now at 95 deaths
Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 94,342

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

Average cases per day: 824 (+3)

National ranking in cases per capita: 10th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.03 (-0.02)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S., Oct. 7, 2020

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.6% (-0.2%)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.

Deaths: 1,414

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

Average deaths per day: 7.1 (+0.6)

Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Recoveries: 73,237

As of June 30, IDPH classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 77.6% (+0.3%)

Positive serology tests: 3,529

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have had the virus.

Percent active cases: 20.1%

Total population currently infected: 0.6%

Total population ever infected: 3.1%

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 444 (+31)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 99 (-4) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 126 (-1)

Hospitalized in intensive care units:

  • Statewide: 104 (no change)
  • Region 6: 26 (no change) 
  • Region 2: 34 (+3)

Hospitalized on a ventilator:

  • Statewide: 42 (-1)
  • Region 6: 4 (-1)
  • Region 2: 9 (no change)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 54 (-1)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC current outbreak cases: 1,106
  • LTC total outbreak deaths: 723
  • Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 51.1% (-0.1%)

State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)

Anamosa State Penitentiary

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Clarinda Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 34 (-1)
  • Inmates recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (-1)
  • Staff recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 1 (+1)
  • Inmates recovered: 361 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 3 (-1)
  • Staff recovered: 43 (+2)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)

Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 4 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)

  • Inmates positive: 18 (+6)
  • Inmates recovered: 310 (+4)
  • Staff positive: 2 (-1)
  • Staff recovered: 39 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)

Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)

  • Inmates positive: 6 (+1)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 5 (+1)
  • Staff recovered: 22 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 34 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 404 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (-3)
  • Staff recovered: 10 (+4)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Newton Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 1 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 5 (+1)
  • Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Black Hawk County

Cases: 4,710 (+43)

Average cases per day: 20 (+1.1)

Hospitalized: 9 (-1)

Recoveries: 4,024 (+46)

Deaths: 95 (+1)

Average deaths per day: 0.5 (-0.1)

Percent active cases: 10.9% (-0.1%)

Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 4.1% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.7% (+0.5%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)

  • Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 25 cases (no change), 17 recovered (no change)
  • Added Sept. 15: Harmony House in Waterloo: 7 cases (no change), 7 recovered (no change)

University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)

  • New positive cases on campus: 7
  • Positive testing rate: 8.75%
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 0
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 7

Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)

  • New student cases: 5
  • New employee cases: 1

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com(updated periodically)

Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:

  • Cedar Falls (50613): 28.1% (no change)
  • Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
  • Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.8% (no change)
  • Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
  • Hudson (50643): 0.9% (no change)
  • La Porte City (50651): 1.4% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50701): 22.1% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50702): 20.4% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50703): 18.3% (no change)
  • Other: 2.5% (no change)

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 50.9% (no change)
  • Female: 49.1% (no change)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-18: 7.8% (no change)
  • 19-39: 48.8% (no change)
  • 40-59: 26.9% (no change)
  • 60-79: 13.1% (no change)
  • 80+: 3.4% (no change)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 5.9% (no change)
  • Black: 16.4% (no change)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.4% (no change)
  • White: 74.1% (no change)
  • Other: 2.2% (no change)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 13.2% (no change)
  • Non-Hispanic: 86.8% (no change)

Bremer County

Cases: 532 (+5)

Average cases per day: 6.1 (+0.4)

Hospitalized: 3 (-1)

Recoveries: 403 (+6)

Deaths: 7 (no change)

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 22.5% (-0.4%)

Fatality rate: 1.3% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.2% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.3% (-0.4%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 15 cases (no change), 13 recovered (no change)

Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)

  • Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 2 (no change)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 2 (no change)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 11 (+2)
  • Current campus infection rate: 0.09% (no change)

Buchanan County

Cases: 327 (+7)

Average cases per day: 7.8 (+0.5)

Hospitalized: 6 (+1)

Recoveries: 204 (+9)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 36.2% (-1.4%)

Fatality rate: 0.3% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.6% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.8% (+0.3%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Butler County

Cases: 303 (+10)

Average cases per day: 3.7 (+0.7)

Hospitalized: 1 (no change)

Recoveries: 264 (+3)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 11.0% (+1.9%)

Fatality rate: 0.7% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.1% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.3% (+0.7%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Fayette County

Cases: 261 (+6)

Average cases per day: 6.2 (+0.4)

Hospitalized: 0 (no change)

Recoveries: 166 (+7)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Percent active cases: 34.1% (+0.4%)

Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.4% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.0% (+0.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Floyd County

Cases: 381 (+5)

Average cases per day: 7.3 (+0.4)

Hospitalized: 2 (no change)

Recoveries: 326 (+1)

Deaths: 8 (no change)

Average deaths per day: 0.4 (no change)

Percent active cases: 12.0% (+1.1%)

Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.5% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.1% (-0.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 36 cases (no change), 4 recovered (no change)

Grundy County

Cases: 245 (+4)

Average cases per day: 3.7 (+0.3)

Hospitalized: 0 (no change)

Recoveries: 157 (+5)

Deaths: 4 (no change)

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Percent active cases: 32.7% (-0.9%)

Fatality rate: 1.6% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.7% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.1% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.0% (+0.8%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1

  • Added Sept. 11: Creekside in Grundy Center: 6 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)
Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference Tuesday in Johnston.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
