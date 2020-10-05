 Skip to main content
Oct. 5 coronavirus update: Floyd, Black Hawk counties add deaths over weekend
Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 92,914

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

Average cases per day: 817

National ranking in cases per capita: 10th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.05

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S., Oct. 5, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S., Oct. 5, 2020, per rt.live

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.8%

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.

Deaths: 1,387

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

Average deaths per day: 6.2

Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Coronavirus deaths in Iowa, Oct. 5, 2020

Coronavirus deaths in Iowa, Oct. 5, 2020

Recoveries: 71,809

As of June 30, IDPH classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 77.3%

Positive serology tests: 3,497

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have had the virus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 389 (-3)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 103 (+2) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 128 (+2)

Hospitalized in intensive care units:

  • Statewide: 99 (-5)
  • Region 6: 25 (-4) 
  • Region 2: 30 (-3)

Hospitalized on a ventilator:

  • Statewide: 43
  • Region 6: 5
  • Region 2: 9

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 52

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC current outbreak cases: 1,174
  • LTC total outbreak deaths: 712
  • Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 51.3%

State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)

Anamosa State Penitentiary

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Clarinda Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 35 (+20)
  • Inmates recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 2 (+1)
  • Staff recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 361 (+1)
  • Staff positive: 4 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 41 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)

Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 4 (+1)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)

  • Inmates positive: 12 (+3)
  • Inmates recovered: 306 (+2)
  • Staff positive: 3 (-1)
  • Staff recovered: 38 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)

Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)

  • Inmates positive: 5 (+5)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 4 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 22 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 34 (-56)
  • Inmates recovered: 404 (+58)
  • Staff positive: 4 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 6 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Newton Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 1 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 4 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Black Hawk County

Cases: 4,654

Average cases per day: 19.1

Hospitalized: 14

Recoveries: 3,970

Deaths: 94

Average deaths per day: 0.6

Percent active cases: 11.0%

Fatality rate: 2.0%

Total population currently infected: 0.4%

Total population ever infected: 4.1%

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.2%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)

  • Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 25 cases (no change), 17 recovered (no change)
  • Added Sept. 15: Harmony House in Waterloo: 7 cases (no change), 7 recovered (+1)

University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)

  • New positive cases on campus: 7
  • Positive testing rate: 8.75%
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 0
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 7

Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Sept. 21-27: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)

  • New student cases: 10
  • New employee cases: 1

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com(updated periodically)

Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:

  • Cedar Falls (50613): 27.8% (no change)
  • Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
  • Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.7% (no change)
  • Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
  • Hudson (50643): 0.8% (no change)
  • La Porte City (50651): 1.3% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50701): 22.1% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50702): 20.7% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50703): 18.7% (no change)
  • Other: 2.3% (no change)

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 50.9% (-0.1%)
  • Female: 49.1% (+0.1%)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-18: 7.8% (+0.2%)
  • 19-39: 48.8% (-0.2%)
  • 40-59: 26.9% (-0.1%)
  • 60-79: 13.1% (no change)
  • 80+: 3.4% (+0.1%)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 5.9% (-0.2%)
  • Black: 16.4% (-0.3%)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.4% (-0.1%)
  • White: 74.1% (+0.7%)
  • Other: 2.2% (-0.1%)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 13.2% (-0.5%)
  • Non-Hispanic: 86.8% (+0.5%)

Bremer County

Cases: 528

Average cases per day: 5.8

Hospitalized: 3

Recoveries: 396

Deaths: 7

Average deaths per day: 0

Percent active cases: 23.2%

Fatality rate: 1.3%

Total population currently infected: 0.5%

Total population ever infected: 2.2%

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.9%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 15 cases (no change), 13 recovered (no change)

Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)

  • Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 3 (-1)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 3 (-1)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 13 (-6)
  • Current campus infection rate: 0.14% (-0.05%)

Buchanan County

Cases: 316

Average cases per day: 7

Hospitalized: 5

Recoveries: 192

Deaths: 1

Average deaths per day: 0

Percent active cases: 37.7%

Fatality rate: 0.3% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.6%

Total population ever infected: 1.5%

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.3%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Butler County

Cases: 293

Average cases per day: 3

Hospitalized: 0

Recoveries: 261 (+2)

Deaths: 2

Average deaths per day: 0

Percent active cases: 9.1%

Fatality rate: 0.7%

Total population currently infected: 0.2%

Total population ever infected: 2.0%

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.9%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Fayette County

Cases: 253

Average cases per day: 5.6

Hospitalized: 0

Recoveries: 159

Deaths: 2

Average deaths per day: 0.1

Percent active cases: 34.7%

Fatality rate: 0.8%

Total population currently infected: 0.5%

Total population ever infected: 1.3%

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.1%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Floyd County

Cases: 375

Average cases per day: 6.9

Hospitalized: 2

Recoveries: 325

Deaths: 6

Average deaths per day: 0.2

Percent active cases: 11.4%

Fatality rate: 1.6%

Total population currently infected: 0.3%

Total population ever infected: 2.5%

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 10.4%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 35 cases (+5), 4 recovered (+2)

Grundy County

Cases: 240

Average cases per day: 3.4

Hospitalized: 0

Recoveries: 152

Deaths: 4

Average deaths per day: 0.1

Percent active cases: 33.3%

Fatality rate: 1.7%

Total population currently infected: 0.7%

Total population ever infected: 2.0%

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.2%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1

  • Added Sept. 11: Creekside in Grundy Center: 6 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)
