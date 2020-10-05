Oct. 5 coronavirus update: Floyd, Black Hawk counties add deaths over weekend

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 92,914
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 817
National ranking in cases per capita: 10th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.05
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.8%
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.
Deaths: 1,387
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 6.2
Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 71,809
As of June 30, IDPH classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 77.3%
Positive serology tests: 3,497
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have had the virus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 389 (-3)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 103 (+2)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 128 (+2)
Hospitalized in intensive care units:
- Statewide: 99 (-5)
- Region 6: 25 (-4)
- Region 2: 30 (-3)
Hospitalized on a ventilator:
- Statewide: 43
- Region 6: 5
- Region 2: 9
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 52
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC current outbreak cases: 1,174
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 712
- Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 51.3%
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 35 (+20)
- Inmates recovered: 3 (no change)
- Staff positive: 2 (+1)
- Staff recovered: 3 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 361 (+1)
- Staff positive: 4 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 41 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (+1)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 12 (+3)
- Inmates recovered: 306 (+2)
- Staff positive: 3 (-1)
- Staff recovered: 38 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 5 (+5)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 22 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 34 (-56)
- Inmates recovered: 404 (+58)
- Staff positive: 4 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 6 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 1 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 4,654
Average cases per day: 19.1
Hospitalized: 14
Recoveries: 3,970
Deaths: 94
Average deaths per day: 0.6
Percent active cases: 11.0%
Fatality rate: 2.0%
Total population currently infected: 0.4%
Total population ever infected: 4.1%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.2%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 25 cases (no change), 17 recovered (no change)
- Added Sept. 15: Harmony House in Waterloo: 7 cases (no change), 7 recovered (+1)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive cases on campus: 7
- Positive testing rate: 8.75%
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 0
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 7
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Sept. 21-27: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 10
- New employee cases: 1
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:
- Cedar Falls (50613): 27.8% (no change)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.7% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 0.8% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 1.3% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.1% (no change)
- Waterloo (50702): 20.7% (no change)
- Waterloo (50703): 18.7% (no change)
- Other: 2.3% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 50.9% (-0.1%)
- Female: 49.1% (+0.1%)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 7.8% (+0.2%)
- 19-39: 48.8% (-0.2%)
- 40-59: 26.9% (-0.1%)
- 60-79: 13.1% (no change)
- 80+: 3.4% (+0.1%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 5.9% (-0.2%)
- Black: 16.4% (-0.3%)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.4% (-0.1%)
- White: 74.1% (+0.7%)
- Other: 2.2% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 13.2% (-0.5%)
- Non-Hispanic: 86.8% (+0.5%)
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 528
Average cases per day: 5.8
Hospitalized: 3
Recoveries: 396
Deaths: 7
Average deaths per day: 0
Percent active cases: 23.2%
Fatality rate: 1.3%
Total population currently infected: 0.5%
Total population ever infected: 2.2%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.9%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 15 cases (no change), 13 recovered (no change)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 3 (-1)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 3 (-1)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 13 (-6)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.14% (-0.05%)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 316
Average cases per day: 7
Hospitalized: 5
Recoveries: 192
Deaths: 1
Average deaths per day: 0
Percent active cases: 37.7%
Fatality rate: 0.3% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.6%
Total population ever infected: 1.5%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.3%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 293
Average cases per day: 3
Hospitalized: 0
Recoveries: 261 (+2)
Deaths: 2
Average deaths per day: 0
Percent active cases: 9.1%
Fatality rate: 0.7%
Total population currently infected: 0.2%
Total population ever infected: 2.0%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.9%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 253
Average cases per day: 5.6
Hospitalized: 0
Recoveries: 159
Deaths: 2
Average deaths per day: 0.1
Percent active cases: 34.7%
Fatality rate: 0.8%
Total population currently infected: 0.5%
Total population ever infected: 1.3%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.1%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 375
Average cases per day: 6.9
Hospitalized: 2
Recoveries: 325
Deaths: 6
Average deaths per day: 0.2
Percent active cases: 11.4%
Fatality rate: 1.6%
Total population currently infected: 0.3%
Total population ever infected: 2.5%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 10.4%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 35 cases (+5), 4 recovered (+2)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 240
Average cases per day: 3.4
Hospitalized: 0
Recoveries: 152
Deaths: 4
Average deaths per day: 0.1
Percent active cases: 33.3%
Fatality rate: 1.7%
Total population currently infected: 0.7%
Total population ever infected: 2.0%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.2%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1
- Added Sept. 11: Creekside in Grundy Center: 6 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)
