Oct. 30 coronavirus update: Iowa now 5th in nation for cases per capita

National ranking in cases per capita: 5th (+1; Alabama now 6th) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.24 (+0.05)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Positive testing rate yesterday: 21.7% (+1.2%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.

Deaths: 1,706

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

Average deaths per day: 11.5 (+0.3) (rolling 14-day average as of three days ago)