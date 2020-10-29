 Skip to main content
Oct. 29 coronavirus update: More than 2600 Iowans diagnosed Monday; Black Hawk Co. adds another death, outbreak
breaking top story

Oct. 29 coronavirus update: More than 2600 Iowans diagnosed Monday; Black Hawk Co. adds another death, outbreak

Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

 CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

What to know today:

  • Black Hawk County added another death Thursday, a total of four recorded in the last two days for a total of 102.
  • A record spike in cases happened Monday, Oct. 26, with 2,654 positive cases diagnosed that day. The largest previous one-day total of cases was 1,962 on Oct. 19.
  • The state's positive testing rate yesterday was more than 20%.
  • The number of hospitalized patients statewide continued to climb, surpassing 600 Thursday.
  • Manorcare in Waterloo is the latest long-term care facility outbreak in Black Hawk County, with 10 cases. Ravenwood Specialty Care has 64 cases, and Pinnacle Specialty Care has 26.
  • Just over 5% of Black Hawk County's total population has or has had coronavirus as of Thursday. Statewide, nearly 4% of the population has or has had the virus.

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 121,994

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

Average cases per day: 1,256 (+67) (rolling 14-day average as of four days ago)

National ranking in cases per capita: 6th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.19 (+0.06)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread among U.S. states, Oct. 29, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread among U.S. states, Oct. 29, 2020, per rt.ive.

Positive testing rate yesterday: 20.5% (+1.1%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.

Deaths: 1,691

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

Average deaths per day: 11.2 (-0.5) (rolling 14-day average as of four days ago)

Fatality rate: 1.39% (-0.02%)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Number of Iowans currently infected: 28,889 (+1,465)

Total population currently infected: 0.92% (+0.05%)

Total population ever infected: 3.99% (+0.08%)

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 605 (+9)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 135 (+3) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 163 (+8)

Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 135 (-1)
  • Region 6: 28 (+1) 
  • Region 2: 34 (no change)

Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 56 (+5)
  • Region 6: 5 (no change)
  • Region 2: 10 (no change)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 75 (+4)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC active outbreak cases: 2,197
  • Percentage of statewide active cases: 7.6% (-0.1%)
  • LTC total outbreak deaths: 831
  • Percentage of statewide deaths: 49.1% (-0.2%)

State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)

Anamosa State Penitentiary

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 9 (+2)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Clarinda Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 6 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 3 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)

Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)

  • Inmates positive: 7 (+2)
  • Staff positive: 4 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)

Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)

  • Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 3 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 20 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 7 (+2)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Newton Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 4 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

------------------

Black Hawk County

Cases: 5,926

Average new cases per day: 58.4 (+6.1)

People currently infected: 1,313 (+120)

Hospitalized: 19 (+1)

Deaths: 102

Average deaths per day: 0.4 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 1.0% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 5.0% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 13.7% (+1.0%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 3 (+1)

  • Added Oct. 29: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 10 cases, 0 recovered
  • Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 64 cases (+17), 0 recovered
  • Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 26 cases (no change), 21 recovered (no change)

University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Oct. 19-25: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)

  • New positive tests at Student Health Center: 27 (+14)
  • Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 22 (+4)
  • Positive testing rate: 23.08% (+13.31%)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6 (no change)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 15 (-3)

Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Oct. 19-25: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)

  • New student cases: 17 (+7)
  • Percentage of students positive: 0.46% (+0.19%)
  • New employee cases: 2 (-2)
  • Percentage of employees positive: 0.27% (-0.27%)

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com(updated periodically)

Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:

  • Cedar Falls (50613): 27.7% (no change)
  • Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
  • Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.9% (no change)
  • Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
  • Hudson (50643): 1.0% (no change)
  • Jesup (50648): 0.6% (no change)
  • La Porte City (50651): 1.9% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50701): 23.0% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50702): 20.3% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50703): 17.1% (no change)
  • Other: 1.5% (no change)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-18: 8.2% (no change)
  • 19-39: 47.7% (no change)
  • 40-59: 26.7% (no change)
  • 60-79: 13.9% (no change)
  • 80+: 3.6% (no change)

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 50.4% (no change)
  • Female: 49.6% (no change)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 5.2% (no change)
  • Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 2.7%
  • Black: 15.2% (no change)
  • Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 5.5%
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.3% (no change)
  • Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 0.9%
  • White: 76.2% (no change)
  • Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 8.3%
  • Other: 2.1% (no change)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 11.8% (no change)
  • Percentage of population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 7.2%
  • Non-Hispanic: 88.2% (no change)
  • Percentage of population: 80.6%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 7.6%

------------------

Bremer County

Cases: 713

Average new cases per day: 9 (+0.6)

People currently infected: 193 (+18)

Hospitalized: 2 (+1)

Deaths: 9

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.3% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.8% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 2.9% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 11.9% (+1.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)

  • Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 13 cases (+2), 2 recovered (no change)
  • Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 9 cases (no change), 4 recovered (+1)

Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)

  • Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 11 (-2)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 11 (-2)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 66 (-10)
  • Current campus infection rate: 0.54% (-0.09%)

-----------------

Buchanan County

Cases: 482

Average new cases per day: 8.1 (+0.5)

People currently infected: 174 (+14)

Hospitalized: 8 (+1)

Deaths: 5

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.0% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.8% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.3% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 11.8% (+0.7%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

------------------

Butler County

Cases: 403

People currently infected: 55 (+6)

Average new cases per day: 5.3 (+0.7)

Hospitalized: 3 (+1)

Deaths: 3

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0.7% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.4% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 2.8% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.2% (+0.7%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

---------------

Fayette County

Cases: 401

Average new cases per day: 6.4 (+0.4)

People currently infected: 152 (+9)

Hospitalized: 3 (+1)

Deaths: 4

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.0% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.8% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 2.1% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.8% (+0.5%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care in Oelwein: 14 cases (+6), 0 recovered

Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)

  • Positive cases among students and employees: 4 (+1)
  • Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (no change)
  • Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 3 (+1)
  • Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 6 (no change)
  • Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 7 (no change)

----------------

Floyd County

Cases: 456

Average new cases per day: 3.7 (+0.3)

People currently infected: 40 (+4)

Hospitalized: 1 (-2)

Deaths: 11

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Fatality rate: 2.4% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 3.0% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.2% (+1.5%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 41 cases (no change), 30 recovered (no change)

--------------------

Grundy County

Cases: 339

Average new cases per day: 5.4 (+0.8)

People currently infected: 97 (+12)

Hospitalized: 1 (+1)

Deaths: 6

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.8% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.8% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 2.9% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 13.8% (+1.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

