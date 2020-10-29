Oct. 29 coronavirus update: More than 2600 Iowans diagnosed Monday; Black Hawk Co. adds another death, outbreak

What to know today:
- Black Hawk County added another death Thursday, a total of four recorded in the last two days for a total of 102.
- A record spike in cases happened Monday, Oct. 26, with 2,654 positive cases diagnosed that day. The largest previous one-day total of cases was 1,962 on Oct. 19.
- The state's positive testing rate yesterday was more than 20%.
- The number of hospitalized patients statewide continued to climb, surpassing 600 Thursday.
- Manorcare in Waterloo is the latest long-term care facility outbreak in Black Hawk County, with 10 cases. Ravenwood Specialty Care has 64 cases, and Pinnacle Specialty Care has 26.
- Just over 5% of Black Hawk County's total population has or has had coronavirus as of Thursday. Statewide, nearly 4% of the population has or has had the virus.
Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 121,994
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 1,256 (+67) (rolling 14-day average as of four days ago)
National ranking in cases per capita: 6th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.19 (+0.06)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate yesterday: 20.5% (+1.1%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 1,691
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 11.2 (-0.5) (rolling 14-day average as of four days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.39% (-0.02%)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 28,889 (+1,465)
Total population currently infected: 0.92% (+0.05%)
Total population ever infected: 3.99% (+0.08%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 605 (+9)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 135 (+3)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 163 (+8)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 135 (-1)
- Region 6: 28 (+1)
- Region 2: 34 (no change)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 56 (+5)
- Region 6: 5 (no change)
- Region 2: 10 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 75 (+4)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 2,197
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 7.6% (-0.1%)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 831
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 49.1% (-0.2%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 9 (+2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff positive: 6 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 3 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 7 (+2)
- Staff positive: 4 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff positive: 3 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 20 (no change)
- Staff positive: 7 (+2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 5,926
Average new cases per day: 58.4 (+6.1)
People currently infected: 1,313 (+120)
Hospitalized: 19 (+1)
Deaths: 102
Average deaths per day: 0.4 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 1.0% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 5.0% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 13.7% (+1.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 3 (+1)
- Added Oct. 29: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 10 cases, 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 64 cases (+17), 0 recovered
- Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 26 cases (no change), 21 recovered (no change)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Oct. 19-25: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 27 (+14)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 22 (+4)
- Positive testing rate: 23.08% (+13.31%)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 15 (-3)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Oct. 19-25: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 17 (+7)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.46% (+0.19%)
- New employee cases: 2 (-2)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0.27% (-0.27%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:
- Cedar Falls (50613): 27.7% (no change)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.9% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.0% (no change)
- Jesup (50648): 0.6% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 1.9% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 23.0% (no change)
- Waterloo (50702): 20.3% (no change)
- Waterloo (50703): 17.1% (no change)
- Other: 1.5% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.2% (no change)
- 19-39: 47.7% (no change)
- 40-59: 26.7% (no change)
- 60-79: 13.9% (no change)
- 80+: 3.6% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 50.4% (no change)
- Female: 49.6% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 5.2% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 2.7%
- Black: 15.2% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 5.5%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.3% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 0.9%
- White: 76.2% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 8.3%
- Other: 2.1% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 11.8% (no change)
- Percentage of population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 7.2%
- Non-Hispanic: 88.2% (no change)
- Percentage of population: 80.6%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 7.6%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 713
Support Local Journalism
Average new cases per day: 9 (+0.6)
People currently infected: 193 (+18)
Hospitalized: 2 (+1)
Deaths: 9
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.8% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 2.9% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 11.9% (+1.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 13 cases (+2), 2 recovered (no change)
- Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 9 cases (no change), 4 recovered (+1)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 11 (-2)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 11 (-2)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 66 (-10)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.54% (-0.09%)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 482
Average new cases per day: 8.1 (+0.5)
People currently infected: 174 (+14)
Hospitalized: 8 (+1)
Deaths: 5
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.0% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.8% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.3% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 11.8% (+0.7%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 403
People currently infected: 55 (+6)
Average new cases per day: 5.3 (+0.7)
Hospitalized: 3 (+1)
Deaths: 3
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.7% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 2.8% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.2% (+0.7%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 401
Average new cases per day: 6.4 (+0.4)
People currently infected: 152 (+9)
Hospitalized: 3 (+1)
Deaths: 4
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.0% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.8% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 2.1% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.8% (+0.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care in Oelwein: 14 cases (+6), 0 recovered
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 4 (+1)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (no change)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 3 (+1)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 6 (no change)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 7 (no change)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 456
Average new cases per day: 3.7 (+0.3)
People currently infected: 40 (+4)
Hospitalized: 1 (-2)
Deaths: 11
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.4% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 3.0% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.2% (+1.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 41 cases (no change), 30 recovered (no change)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 339
Average new cases per day: 5.4 (+0.8)
People currently infected: 97 (+12)
Hospitalized: 1 (+1)
Deaths: 6
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.8% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 2.9% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 13.8% (+1.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.