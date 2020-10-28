Oct. 28 coronavirus update: Iowa hits new single-day record-high deaths, several NE IA counties add deaths

What to know today:
- Black Hawk County added three deaths in the last few days for a total of 101 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 since March.
- Buchanan, Butler and Grundy counties added one death each for a total of five, three and six total deaths, respectively.
- Iowa hit a record-high 20 deaths on Oct. 20, the state reported as of Oct. 28. Like cases, death tallies are delayed by several days and sometimes weeks. The previous record high of 19 deaths in one day was reached on May 22 and May 24.
- Nearly 600 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 around the state, a new record and a number that has climbed for the last several weeks.
Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 119,526
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 1,189 (+19) (rolling 14-day average as of four days ago)
National ranking in cases per capita: 6th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.13 (no change)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate yesterday: 19.4% (+3.9%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 1,680
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 11.7 (+1.1) (rolling 14-day average as of four days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.41% (no change)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 27,424 (+865)
Total population currently infected: 0.87% (+0.03%)
Total population ever infected: 3.91% (+0.06%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 596 (+32)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 132 (+8)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 155 (+4)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 136 (+8)
- Region 6: 27 (+2)
- Region 2: 34 (+3)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 51 (+5)
- Region 6: 5 (no change)
- Region 2: 10 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 71 (+2)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 2,107
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 7.7% (no change)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 828
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 49.3% (-0.2%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 7 (+3)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 1 (-1)
- Staff positive: 6 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 2 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 5 (+1)
- Staff positive: 3 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff positive: 3 (-1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 20 (+1)
- Staff positive: 5 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (-2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 5,782
Average cases per day: 52.3 (+6.7)
People currently infected: 1,193 (+94)
Hospitalized: 18 (no change)
Deaths: 101
Average deaths per day: 0.4 (+0.3)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.9% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 4.9% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 12.7% (+1.8%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 47 cases (+13), 0 recovered
- Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 26 cases (no change), 21 recovered (no change)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Oct. 19-25: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 27 (+14)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 22 (+4)
- Positive testing rate: 23.08% (+13.31%)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 15 (-3)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Oct. 19-25: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 17 (+7)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.46% (+0.19%)
- New employee cases: 2 (-2)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0.27% (-0.27%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:
- Cedar Falls (50613): 27.7% (no change)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.9% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.0% (no change)
- Jesup (50648): 0.6% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 1.9% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 23.0% (no change)
- Waterloo (50702): 20.3% (no change)
- Waterloo (50703): 17.1% (no change)
- Other: 1.5% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.2% (no change)
- 19-39: 47.7% (no change)
- 40-59: 26.7% (no change)
- 60-79: 13.9% (no change)
- 80+: 3.6% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 50.4% (no change)
- Female: 49.6% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 5.2% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 2.7%
- Black: 15.2% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 5.5%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.3% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 0.9%
- White: 76.2% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 8.3%
- Other: 2.1% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 11.8% (no change)
- Percentage of population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 7.2%
- Non-Hispanic: 88.2% (no change)
- Percentage of population: 80.6%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 7.6%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 693
Average cases per day: 8.4 (+0.8)
People currently infected: 175 (+7)
Hospitalized: 1 (no change)
Deaths: 9
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.7% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.8% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 10.8% (+1.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 11 cases (+2), 2 recovered (+2)
- Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 9 cases (no change), 3 recovered (+1)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 13 (+3)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 13 (+3)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 76 (+6)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.63% (+0.14%)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 466
Average cases per day: 7.6 (no change)
People currently infected: 160 (no change)
Hospitalized: 7 (no change)
Deaths: 5
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.1% (+0.2%)
Total population currently infected: 0.8% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.2% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 11.1% (no change)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 390
People currently infected: 49 (+3)
Average cases per day: 4.6 (+0.2)
Hospitalized: 2 (no change)
Deaths: 3
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (+0.3%)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.7% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.5% (+0.2%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 388
Average cases per day: 6 (-0.4)
People currently infected: 143 (-1)
Hospitalized: 2 (no change)
Deaths: 4
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.0% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.7% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.0% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.3% (-0.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care in Oelwein: 8 cases (no change), 0 recovered
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 3 (no change)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (no change)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 2 (no change)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 6 (no change)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 7 (no change)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 445
Average cases per day: 3.4 (+0.3)
People currently infected: 36 (+5)
Hospitalized: 3 (no change)
Deaths: 11
Average deaths per day: 0 (-0.1)
Fatality rate: 2.5% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.9% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.7% (-0.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 41 cases (no change), 30 recovered (no change)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 324
Average cases per day: 4.6 (+0.5)
People currently infected: 85 (+9)
Hospitalized: 0 (no change)
Deaths: 6
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.9% (+0.3%)
Total population currently infected: 0.7% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 2.8% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 12.7% (+1.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
