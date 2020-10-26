Oct. 26 coronavirus update: Fayette Co. adds death over weekend

What to know today:
- Fayette County added one death from COVID-19 over the weekend for a total since March of four deaths.
- Iowa's number of cases per day keeps climbing -- the 14-day rolling average is now 1,135 people diagnosed with coronavirus every day.
- Iowa's positive testing rate is also climbing, and is now above 16%. The University of Northern Iowa's rate is more than 23%.
Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 116,480
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 1,135 (+64) (rolling 14-day average)
National ranking in cases per capita: 7th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.14 (+0.06)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate yesterday: 16.1% (+1.9%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 1,641
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 10.1 (-0.8) (rolling 14-day average)
Fatality rate: 1.41% (-0.03%)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 26,819 (+2,408)
Total population currently infected: 0.85% (+0.08%)
Total population ever infected: 3.81% (+0.12%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 561 (+20)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 112 (no change)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 142 (+1)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 129 (+10)
- Region 6: 23 (no change)
- Region 2: 30 (+1)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 45 (-4)
- Region 6: 4 (-2)
- Region 2: 9 (-2)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 66 (-3)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 1,982
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 7.4% (-0.2%)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 810
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 49.4% (no change)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 2 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 3 (-4)
- Staff positive: 5 (-1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 2 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 3 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 12 (no change)
- Staff positive: 5 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 22 (+17)
- Staff positive: 4 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 3 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 2 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 5,408
Average cases per day: 46.4 (+9.5)
People currently infected: 1,059 (+137)
Hospitalized: 17 (+1)
Deaths: 98
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (-0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.8% (+0.1)
Total population ever infected: 4.8% (+0.2)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 10.5% (+1.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 26 cases (no change), 20 recovered (no change)
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 34 cases (+5), 0 recovered
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Oct. 19-25: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 27 (+14)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 22 (+4)
- Positive testing rate: 23.08% (+13.31%)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 15 (-3)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Oct. 12-18: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 10 (-2)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.27% (-0.05%)
- New employee cases: 4 (+2)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0.54% (+0.27%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:
- Cedar Falls (50613): 27.7% (-0.1%)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.9% (-0.1%)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.0% (+0.1%)
- Jesup (50648): 0.6% (+0.1%)
- La Porte City (50651): 1.9% (+0.1%)
- Waterloo (50701): 23.0% (+0.2%)
- Waterloo (50702): 20.3% (+0.3%)
- Waterloo (50703): 17.1% (-0.4%)
- Other: 1.5% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.2% (no change)
- 19-39: 47.7% (-0.2%)
- 40-59: 26.7% (no change)
- 60-79: 13.9% (+0.1%)
- 80+: 3.6% (+0.2%)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 50.4% (-0.2%)
- Female: 49.6% (+0.2%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 5.2% (-0.1%)
- Percentage of population: 2.5% Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 2.7%
- Black: 15.2% (-0.2%)
- Percentage of population: 9.7% Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 5.5%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.3% (no change)
- Percentage of population: 0.4% Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 0.9%
- White: 76.2% (+0.4%)
- Percentage of population: 84.5% Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 8.3%
- Other: 2.2% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 11.8% (-0.3%)
- Percentage of population: 4.6% Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 7.2%
- Non-Hispanic: 88.2% (+0.3%)
- Percentage of population: 80.6% Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 7.6%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 673
Average cases per day: 7.8 (+0.4)
People currently infected: 173 (+21)
Hospitalized: 3 (+2)
Deaths: 9
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.7% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 2.7% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 10.4% (+1.3%)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 9 cases (+5), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 9 cases (+5), 0 recovered
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 7 (no change)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 7 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 65 (+8)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.34% (no change)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 451
Average cases per day: 7.1 (+0.7)
People currently infected: 159 (+12)
Hospitalized: 4 (-1)
Deaths: 4
Average deaths per day: 0.2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.9% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.7% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.2% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 10.8% (+1.5%)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 379
People currently infected: 45 (+11)
Average cases per day: 4.1 (+0.7)
Hospitalized: 0 (-1)
Deaths: 2
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.5% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 2.6% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.9% (+1.9%)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 375
Average cases per day: 5.9 (+0.1)
People currently infected: 142 (+8)
Hospitalized: 1 (+1)
Deaths: 4
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.1% (+0.3%)
Total population currently infected: 0.7% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.0% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.2% (+0.6%)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care in Oelwein: 8 cases (+1), 0 recovered (no change)
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 4 (-1)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (no change)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 3 (-1)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 8 (no change)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 8 (no change)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 435
Average cases per day: 3.1 (+0.5)
People currently infected: 33 (+2)
Hospitalized: 1 (-2)
Deaths: 11
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.5% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.8% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.8% (+1.1%)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 41 cases (no change), 29 recovered (+2)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 307
Average cases per day: 3.6 (+0.7)
People currently infected: 77 (+13)
Hospitalized: 2 (+1)
Deaths: 5
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.6% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 2.6% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 11.2% (+2.1%)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
