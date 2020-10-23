Oct. 23 coronavirus update: Bremer Co. adds outbreak at Tripoli care center

What to know today:
- Bremer County has added two outbreaks at long-term care facilities in as many days, at Bartels Lutheran and Tripoli Nursing and Rehab. Statewide, care facilities account for just 7.6% of cases but 49.4% of deaths.
- The state's number of average cases per day keeps climbing, and is now at 1,071 new cases per day.
- Five of the state's nine state prisons reported an uptick in staff testing positive for COVID-19.
Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 112,555
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 1,071 (+18) (rolling 14-day average)
National ranking in cases per capita: 7th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.08 (+0.01)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate yesterday: 14.2% (+0.4%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 1,617
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 10.9 (+1.6) (rolling 14-day average)
Fatality rate: 1.44% (no change)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 24,411 (+630)
Total population currently infected: 0.77% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 3.69% (no change)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 536 (+2)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 129 (+5)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 156 (+1)
Hospitalized in intensive care units:
- Statewide: 134 (-1)
- Region 6: 28 (-3)
- Region 2: 35 (-3)
Hospitalized on a ventilator:
- Statewide: 49 (-4)
- Region 6: 6 (-5)
- Region 2: 11 (-4)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 69 (-1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 1,853
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 7.6% (+0.1%)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 799
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 49.4% (-0.2%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 2 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 7 (+1)
- Staff positive: 6 (+2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 3 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 12 (-3)
- Staff positive: 4 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 5 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 3 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 2 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 5,408
Average cases per day: 36.9 (+0.5)
People currently infected: 922 (+57)
Hospitalized: 16 (no change)
Deaths: 98
Average deaths per day: 0.2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.7% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 4.6% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.5% (+0.4%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 26 cases (no change), 20 recovered (no change)
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 29 cases (+15), 0 recovered
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Oct. 12-18: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 13 (+2)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 18 (-3)
- Positive testing rate: 9.77% (+1.68%)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 18 (+8)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Oct. 12-18: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 10 (-2)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.27% (-0.05%)
- New employee cases: 4 (+2)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0.54% (+0.27%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:
- Cedar Falls (50613): 27.8% (no change)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 5.0% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 0.9% (no change)
- Jesup (50648): 0.5% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 1.8% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.8% (no change)
- Waterloo (50702): 20.0% (no change)
- Waterloo (50703): 17.5% (no change)
- Other: 1.6% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.2% (no change)
- 19-39: 47.9% (no change)
- 40-59: 26.7% (no change)
- 60-79: 13.8% (no change)
- 80+: 3.4% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 50.6% (no change)
- Female: 49.4% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 5.3% (no change)
- Black: 15.4% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.3% (no change)
- White: 75.8% (no change)
- Other: 2.2% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 12.1% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 87.9% (no change)
------------------
Bremer County
Support Local Journalism
Cases: 647
Average cases per day: 7.4 (+0.3)
People currently infected: 152 (+9)
Hospitalized: 1 (-1)
Deaths: 9
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.6% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.1% (+0.6%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (+1)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 4 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 4 cases, 0 recovered
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 7 (no change)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 7 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 57 (no change)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.34% (no change)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 426
Average cases per day: 6.4 (+0.4)
People currently infected: 147 (+9)
Hospitalized: 5 (+1)
Deaths: 4
Average deaths per day: 0.2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.9% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.7% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 2.1% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.3% (+0.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 356
People currently infected: 34 (+2)
Average cases per day: 3.4 (-0.1)
Hospitalized: 1 (no change)
Deaths: 2
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.5% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.0% (-0.2%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 358
Average cases per day: 5.9 (+0.1)
People currently infected: 134 (+6)
Hospitalized: 0 (no change)
Deaths: 3
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.7% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 1.9% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.6% (+0.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care in Oelwein: 7 cases (+1), 0 recovered (no change)
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 5 (-3)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (no change)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 4 (-3)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 8 (+2)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 8 (no change)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 424
Average cases per day: 2.6 (+0.2)
People currently infected: 31 (-1)
Hospitalized: 3 (no change)
Deaths: 11
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (-0.1)
Fatality rate: 2.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.8% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.7% (+0.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 41 cases (no change), 27 recovered (no change)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 292
Average cases per day: 2.9 (+0.2)
People currently infected: 64 (+2)
Hospitalized: 1 (no change)
Deaths: 5
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.5% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.1% (+0.6%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.