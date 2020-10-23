 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 23 coronavirus update: Bremer Co. adds outbreak at Tripoli care center
0 comments
breaking top story

Oct. 23 coronavirus update: Bremer Co. adds outbreak at Tripoli care center

{{featured_button_text}}

What to know today:

  • Bremer County has added two outbreaks at long-term care facilities in as many days, at Bartels Lutheran and Tripoli Nursing and Rehab. Statewide, care facilities account for just 7.6% of cases but 49.4% of deaths.
  • The state's number of average cases per day keeps climbing, and is now at 1,071 new cases per day.
  • Five of the state's nine state prisons reported an uptick in staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 112,555

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

Average cases per day: 1,071 (+18) (rolling 14-day average)

National ranking in cases per capita: 7th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.08 (+0.01)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S. and Iowa, Oct. 23, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S. and Iowa, Oct. 23, 2020, per rt.live.

Positive testing rate yesterday: 14.2% (+0.4%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.

Deaths: 1,617

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

Average deaths per day: 10.9 (+1.6) (rolling 14-day average)

Fatality rate: 1.44% (no change)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Number of Iowans currently infected: 24,411 (+630)

Total population currently infected: 0.77% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 3.69% (no change)

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 536 (+2)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 129 (+5) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 156 (+1)

Hospitalized in intensive care units:

  • Statewide: 134 (-1)
  • Region 6: 28 (-3) 
  • Region 2: 35 (-3)

Hospitalized on a ventilator:

  • Statewide: 49 (-4)
  • Region 6: 6 (-5)
  • Region 2: 11 (-4)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 69 (-1)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC active outbreak cases: 1,853
  • Percentage of statewide active cases: 7.6% (+0.1%)
  • LTC total outbreak deaths: 799
  • Percentage of statewide deaths: 49.4% (-0.2%)

State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)

Anamosa State Penitentiary

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 2 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Clarinda Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 7 (+1)
  • Staff positive: 6 (+2)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)

Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)

  • Inmates positive: 3 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)

Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)

  • Inmates positive: 12 (-3)
  • Staff positive: 4 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 5 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 4 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Newton Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 3 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 2 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

------------------

Black Hawk County

Cases: 5,408

Average cases per day: 36.9 (+0.5)

People currently infected: 922 (+57)

Hospitalized: 16 (no change)

Deaths: 98

Average deaths per day: 0.2 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.7% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 4.6% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.5% (+0.4%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)

  • Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 26 cases (no change), 20 recovered (no change)
  • Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 29 cases (+15), 0 recovered

University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Oct. 12-18: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)

  • New positive tests at Student Health Center: 13 (+2)
  • Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 18 (-3)
  • Positive testing rate: 9.77% (+1.68%)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6 (no change)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 18 (+8)

Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Oct. 12-18: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)

  • New student cases: 10 (-2)
  • Percentage of students positive: 0.27% (-0.05%)
  • New employee cases: 4 (+2)
  • Percentage of employees positive: 0.54% (+0.27%)

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com(updated periodically)

Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:

  • Cedar Falls (50613): 27.8% (no change)
  • Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
  • Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 5.0% (no change)
  • Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
  • Hudson (50643): 0.9% (no change)
  • Jesup (50648): 0.5% (no change)
  • La Porte City (50651): 1.8% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50701): 22.8% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50702): 20.0% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50703): 17.5% (no change)
  • Other: 1.6% (no change)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-18: 8.2% (no change)
  • 19-39: 47.9% (no change)
  • 40-59: 26.7% (no change)
  • 60-79: 13.8% (no change)
  • 80+: 3.4% (no change)

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 50.6% (no change)
  • Female: 49.4% (no change)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 5.3% (no change)
  • Black: 15.4% (no change)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.3% (no change)
  • White: 75.8% (no change)
  • Other: 2.2% (no change)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 12.1% (no change)
  • Non-Hispanic: 87.9% (no change)

------------------

Bremer County

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cases: 647

Average cases per day: 7.4 (+0.3)

People currently infected: 152 (+9)

Hospitalized: 1 (-1)

Deaths: 9

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.4% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.6% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.1% (+0.6%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (+1)

  • Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 4 cases (no change), 0 recovered
  • Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 4 cases, 0 recovered

Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)

  • Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 7 (no change)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 7 (no change)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 57 (no change)
  • Current campus infection rate: 0.34% (no change)

-----------------

Buchanan County

Cases: 426

Average cases per day: 6.4 (+0.4)

People currently infected: 147 (+9)

Hospitalized: 5 (+1)

Deaths: 4

Average deaths per day: 0.2 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0.9% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.7% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 2.1% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.3% (+0.5%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

------------------

Butler County

Cases: 356

People currently infected: 34 (+2)

Average cases per day: 3.4 (-0.1)

Hospitalized: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 2

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.5% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.0% (-0.2%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

---------------

Fayette County

Cases: 358

Average cases per day: 5.9 (+0.1)

People currently infected: 134 (+6)

Hospitalized: 0 (no change)

Deaths: 3

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0.8% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.7% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 1.9% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.6% (+0.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care in Oelwein: 7 cases (+1), 0 recovered (no change)

Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)

  • Positive cases among students and employees: 5 (-3)
  • Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (no change)
  • Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 4 (-3)
  • Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 8 (+2)
  • Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 8 (no change)

----------------

Floyd County

Cases: 424

Average cases per day: 2.6 (+0.2)

People currently infected: 31 (-1)

Hospitalized: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 11

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (-0.1)

Fatality rate: 2.6% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.8% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.7% (+0.3%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 41 cases (no change), 27 recovered (no change)

--------------------

Grundy County

Cases: 292

Average cases per day: 2.9 (+0.2)

People currently infected: 64 (+2)

Hospitalized: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 5

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.5% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.1% (+0.6%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Class 1A playoff football between Dike-New Hartford and Jesup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News