Oct. 2 coronavirus update: More than 90K Iowans have now had COVID-19

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 90,754 (+1,142)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 813 (+6)
National ranking in cases per capita: 10th (-1; South Carolina now 9th) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.10 (no change)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.7% (no change)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.
Deaths: 1,367 (+9)
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 6.2 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 70,420 (+870)
As of June 30, IDPH classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 77.6% (no change)
Positive serology tests: 3,458 (+20)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have had the virus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 393 (-14)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 95 (-2)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 118 (-4)
Hospitalized in intensive care units:
- Statewide: 95 (-9)
- Region 6: 25 (-5)
- Region 2: 30 (-5)
Hospitalized on a ventilator:
- Statewide: 36 (+3)
- Region 6: 3 (no change)
- Region 2: 8 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 53 (+1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC current outbreak cases: 1,129 (+43)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 704 (+3)
- Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 51.5% (-0.1%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 15 (+15)
- Inmates recovered: 3 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 3 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 360 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (+1)
- Staff recovered: 41 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 3 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 9 (+1)
- Inmates recovered: 304 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (-1)
- Staff recovered: 37 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 22 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 90 (+28)
- Inmates recovered: 346 (+2)
- Staff positive: 4 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 6 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 1 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (+1)
- Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 4,597 (+19)
Average cases per day: 20.1 (+1.4)
Hospitalized: 14 (no change)
Recoveries: 3,924 (+46)
Deaths: 92 (no change)
Average deaths per day: 0.5 (-0.1)
Percent active cases: 10.9% (-0.6%)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 4.0% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.4% (-0.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 25 cases (+1), 17 recovered (no change)
- Added Sept. 15: Harmony House in Waterloo: 7 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive cases on campus: 7
- Positive testing rate: 9.86%
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 0
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 6
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Sept. 21-27: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 10
- New employee cases: 1
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:
- Cedar Falls (50613): 27.8% (no change)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.7% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 0.8% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 1.3% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.1% (no change)
- Waterloo (50702): 20.7% (no change)
- Waterloo (50703): 18.7% (no change)
- Other: 2.3% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 51% (no change)
- Female: 49% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 7.6% (no change)
- 19-39: 49% (no change)
- 40-59: 27% (no change)
- 60-79: 13.1% (no change)
- 80+: 3.3% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 6.11% (no change)
- Black: 16.72% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.5% (no change)
- White: 73.37% (no change)
- Other: 2.3% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 13.7% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 86.3% (no change)
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 517 (+3)
Average cases per day: 5 (+0.2)
Hospitalized: 2 (no change)
Recoveries: 382 (+5)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent active cases: 24.3% (-0.5%)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.1% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.1% (-0.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 15 cases (no change), 13 recovered (no change)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 4 (-3)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 4 (-3)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 19 (-10)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.19% (-0.15%)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 308 (+8)
Average cases per day: 6.4 (+0.5)
Hospitalized: 0 (no change)
Recoveries: 187 (+3)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent active cases: 37.7% (+0.5%)
Fatality rate: 0.3% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.6% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 1.5% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.9% (+0.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 286 (+5)
Average cases per day: 2.5 (+0.4)
Hospitalized: 1 (no change)
Recoveries: 261 (+2)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent active cases: 7.9% (+0.8%)
Fatality rate: 0.7% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 2.0% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 4.7% (+0.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 245 (+4)
Average cases per day: 5.1 (+0.3)
Hospitalized: 1 (no change)
Recoveries: 154 (+2)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Percent active cases: 34.6% (+0.2%)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 1.3% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.7% (-0.2%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 368 (+7)
Average cases per day: 6.4 (+0.5)
Hospitalized: 4 (no change)
Recoveries: 314 (+6)
Deaths: 5 (no change)
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Percent active cases: 12.9% (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.4% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 10.1% (+0.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 30 cases (+4), 2 recovered (+1)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 234 (+4)
Average cases per day: 2.9 (+0.3)
Hospitalized: 2 (no change)
Recoveries: 143 (+3)
Deaths: 4 (no change)
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Percent active cases: 35.5% (-0.2%)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.7% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.0% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.3% (+0.6%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1
- Added Sept. 11: Creekside in Grundy Center: 6 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)
