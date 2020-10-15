Oct. 15 coronavirus update: State passes 1,500 deaths, Black Hawk Co. passes 5K cases

What to know today:
- Iowa has now tallied 1,505 deaths from COVID-19. In July, it was estimated the state would have between 1,100 and 1,800 deaths by Nov. 1, with the lower number possible only if Iowans wore masks in public places. With a current average of 8 deaths per day, Iowa is now on track to surpass 1,600 deaths by Nov. 1.
- Fort Madison and Clarinda state prisons are seeing increased cases of inmates infected.
- More than 5,000 Black Hawk County residents now have, or have had, COVID-19.
Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 103,222
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 941 (+24) (rolling 14-day average)
National ranking in cases per capita: 7th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.07 (+0.03)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate yesterday: 12.4% (+0.7%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 1,505
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 8.6 (+0.3) (rolling 14-day average)
Fatality rate: 1.47% (no change)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (-1; North Dakota now 23rd) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 80,114
As of June 30, IDPH classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 77.6% (no change)
Positive serology tests: 3,631
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have had the virus.
Percent active cases: 20.2% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.7% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 3.4% (+0.1%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 482 (+9)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 102 (-2)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 133 (no change)
Hospitalized in intensive care units:
- Statewide: 107 (+1)
- Region 6: 20 (-2)
- Region 2: 26 (-2)
Hospitalized on a ventilator:
- Statewide: 49 (+3)
- Region 6: 7 (+2)
- Region 2: 12 (+3)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 60 (-1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC current outbreak cases: 1,458
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 757
- Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 50.3% (-0.2%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 29 (+4)
- Inmates recovered: 31 (no change)
- Staff positive: 3 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 4 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 361 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 45 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 2 (-3)
- Staff recovered: 11 (+3)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 3 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 317 (no change)
- Staff positive: 2 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 40 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 27 (+7)
- Inmates recovered: 5 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (-2)
- Staff recovered: 26 (+2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 9 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 437 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (-1)
- Staff recovered: 11 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 2 (no change)
- Staff positive: 2 (-4)
- Staff recovered: 6 (+4)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 1 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 5,011
Average cases per day: 28.7 (+1.5)
Hospitalized: 24 (+1)
Recoveries: 4,220
Deaths: 96
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (no change)
Percent active cases: 12.1% (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.9% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 4.3% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.3% (+0.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 26 cases (no change), 20 recovered (no change)
- Added Sept. 15: Harmony House in Waterloo: 7 cases (no change), 7 recovered (no change)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Oct. 5-11: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 11 (+4)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 21
- Positive testing rate: 8.09% (-0.76%)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 10
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Oct. 5-11: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 12 (+7)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.32% (+0.19%)
- New employee cases: 2 (+1)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0.27% (+0.14%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:
- Cedar Falls (50613): 28.1% (no change)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 5.0% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 0.9% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 1.6% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.7% (no change)
- Waterloo (50702): 20.3% (no change)
- Waterloo (50703): 18.1% (no change)
- Other: 2.6% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 7.9% (no change)
- 19-39: 48.0% (no change)
- 40-59: 27.0% (no change)
- 60-79: 13.7% (no change)
- 80+: 3.4% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 50.8% (no change)
- Female: 49.2% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 5.59% (no change)
- Black: 15.78% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.4% (no change)
- White: 74.93% (no change)
- Other: 2.3% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 13.6% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 86.4% (no change)
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 587
Average cases per day: 5.2 (+0.3)
Hospitalized: 2 (no change)
Recoveries: 456
Deaths: 7
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent active cases: 20.7% (+0.1%)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.4% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.7% (+0.7%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 15 cases (no change), 13 recovered (no change)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 8 (no change)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 8 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 36 (+4)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.39% (no change)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 369
Average cases per day: 4.9 (+0.3)
Hospitalized: 7 (+1)
Recoveries: 233
Deaths: 3
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Percent active cases: 35.1% (-0.7%)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.8% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.2% (+1.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 329
Average cases per day: 3.4 (+0.1)
Hospitalized: 1 (no change)
Recoveries: 297
Deaths: 2
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent active cases: 9.0% (+0.2%)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.3% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.3% (-1.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 311
Average cases per day: 5 (+0.3)
Hospitalized: 1 (no change)
Recoveries: 191
Deaths: 2
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent active cases: 36.5% (-1.8%)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.6% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.6% (-0.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care: 6 cases (no change), 0 recovered (no change)
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 8 (+1)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (no change)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 7 (+1)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 14 (-5)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 10 (+1)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 404
Average cases per day: 3.1 (+0.2)
Hospitalized: 5 (no change)
Recoveries: 359
Deaths: 11
Average deaths per day: 0.4 (-0.2)
Percent active cases: 8.2% (+1.3%)
Fatality rate: 2.7% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.6% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.1% (+0.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 38 cases (no change), 20 recovered (no change)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 263
Average cases per day: 2.4 (+0.2)
Hospitalized: 0 (no change)
Recoveries: 197
Deaths: 4
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent active cases: 22.5% (-0.6%)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.2% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.0% (+0.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
