Oct. 15 coronavirus update: State passes 1,500 deaths, Black Hawk Co. passes 5K cases
Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

 CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

What to know today:

  • Iowa has now tallied 1,505 deaths from COVID-19. In July, it was estimated the state would have between 1,100 and 1,800 deaths by Nov. 1, with the lower number possible only if Iowans wore masks in public places. With a current average of 8 deaths per day, Iowa is now on track to surpass 1,600 deaths by Nov. 1.
  • Fort Madison and Clarinda state prisons are seeing increased cases of inmates infected.
  • More than 5,000 Black Hawk County residents now have, or have had, COVID-19.

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 103,222

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

Average cases per day: 941 (+24) (rolling 14-day average)

National ranking in cases per capita: 7th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.07 (+0.03)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S. and Iowa, Oct. 15, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S. and Iowa, Oct. 15, 2020, per rt.live.

Positive testing rate yesterday: 12.4% (+0.7%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.

Deaths: 1,505

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

Average deaths per day: 8.6 (+0.3) (rolling 14-day average)

Fatality rate: 1.47% (no change)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (-1; North Dakota now 23rd) (Info: kff.org)

Recoveries: 80,114

As of June 30, IDPH classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 77.6% (no change)

Positive serology tests: 3,631

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have had the virus.

Percent active cases: 20.2% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.7% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 3.4% (+0.1%)

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 482 (+9)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 102 (-2) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 133 (no change)

Hospitalized in intensive care units:

  • Statewide: 107 (+1)
  • Region 6: 20 (-2) 
  • Region 2: 26 (-2)

Hospitalized on a ventilator:

  • Statewide: 49 (+3)
  • Region 6: 7 (+2)
  • Region 2: 12 (+3)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 60 (-1)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC current outbreak cases: 1,458
  • LTC total outbreak deaths: 757
  • Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 50.3% (-0.2%)

State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)

Anamosa State Penitentiary

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Clarinda Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 29 (+4)
  • Inmates recovered: 31 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 3 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 4 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 361 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 45 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)

Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 2 (-3)
  • Staff recovered: 11 (+3)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)

  • Inmates positive: 3 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 317 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 2 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 40 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)

Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)

  • Inmates positive: 27 (+7)
  • Inmates recovered: 5 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (-2)
  • Staff recovered: 26 (+2)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 9 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 437 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (-1)
  • Staff recovered: 11 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Newton Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 2 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 2 (-4)
  • Staff recovered: 6 (+4)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 1 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

------------------

Black Hawk County

Cases: 5,011

Average cases per day: 28.7 (+1.5)

Hospitalized: 24 (+1)

Recoveries: 4,220

Deaths: 96

Average deaths per day: 0.3 (no change)

Percent active cases: 12.1% (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.9% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 4.3% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.3% (+0.3%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)

  • Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 26 cases (no change), 20 recovered (no change)
  • Added Sept. 15: Harmony House in Waterloo: 7 cases (no change), 7 recovered (no change)

University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Oct. 5-11: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)

  • New positive tests at Student Health Center: 11 (+4)
  • Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 21 
  • Positive testing rate: 8.09% (-0.76%)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 10

Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Oct. 5-11: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)

  • New student cases: 12 (+7)
  • Percentage of students positive: 0.32% (+0.19%)
  • New employee cases: 2 (+1)
  • Percentage of employees positive: 0.27% (+0.14%)

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com(updated periodically)

Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:

  • Cedar Falls (50613): 28.1% (no change)
  • Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
  • Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 5.0% (no change)
  • Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
  • Hudson (50643): 0.9% (no change)
  • La Porte City (50651): 1.6% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50701): 22.7% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50702): 20.3% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50703): 18.1% (no change)
  • Other: 2.6% (no change)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-18: 7.9% (no change)
  • 19-39: 48.0% (no change)
  • 40-59: 27.0% (no change)
  • 60-79: 13.7% (no change)
  • 80+: 3.4% (no change)

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 50.8% (no change)
  • Female: 49.2% (no change)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 5.59% (no change)
  • Black: 15.78% (no change)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.4% (no change)
  • White: 74.93% (no change)
  • Other: 2.3% (no change)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 13.6% (no change)
  • Non-Hispanic: 86.4% (no change)

------------------

Bremer County

Cases: 587

Average cases per day: 5.2 (+0.3)

Hospitalized: 2 (no change)

Recoveries: 456

Deaths: 7

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 20.7% (+0.1%)

Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.4% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.7% (+0.7%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 15 cases (no change), 13 recovered (no change)

Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)

  • Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 8 (no change)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 8 (no change)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 36 (+4)
  • Current campus infection rate: 0.39% (no change)

-----------------

Buchanan County

Cases: 369

Average cases per day: 4.9 (+0.3)

Hospitalized: 7 (+1)

Recoveries: 233

Deaths: 3

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Percent active cases: 35.1% (-0.7%)

Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.8% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.2% (+1.0%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

------------------

Butler County

Cases: 329

Average cases per day: 3.4 (+0.1)

Hospitalized: 1 (no change)

Recoveries: 297

Deaths: 2

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 9.0% (+0.2%)

Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.3% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.3% (-1.0%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

---------------

Fayette County

Cases: 311

Average cases per day: 5 (+0.3)

Hospitalized: 1 (no change)

Recoveries: 191

Deaths: 2

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 36.5% (-1.8%)

Fatality rate: 0.6% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.6% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.6% (-0.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care: 6 cases (no change), 0 recovered (no change)

Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)

  • Positive cases among students and employees: 8 (+1)
  • Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (no change)
  • Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 7 (+1)
  • Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 14 (-5)
  • Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 10 (+1)

----------------

Floyd County

Cases: 404

Average cases per day: 3.1 (+0.2)

Hospitalized: 5 (no change)

Recoveries: 359

Deaths: 11

Average deaths per day: 0.4 (-0.2)

Percent active cases: 8.2% (+1.3%)

Fatality rate: 2.7% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.6% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.1% (+0.5%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 38 cases (no change), 20 recovered (no change)

--------------------

Grundy County

Cases: 263

Average cases per day: 2.4 (+0.2)

Hospitalized: 0 (no change)

Recoveries: 197

Deaths: 4

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 22.5% (-0.6%)

Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.2% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.0% (+0.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

